Former UConn coach Jim Calhoun named head coach at St. Joseph's

Former UConn coach Jim Calhoun officially has been named as the head coach of St. Joseph's in Connecticut.

The Division III school, which was previously an all-girls institution until this year, made the announcement Tuesday.

"From the first day we started working with Coach, it's been momentous for all of us — especially our current student-athletes. In terms of recruiting all students, not just student-athletes, he has had what we call the 'Calhoun Effect,' and we all enjoyed his talk where he emphasized that for all students, academics are the top priority," St. Joseph President Rhona Free said.

Calhoun, 76, already had announced he was taking the position at the school and has worked for the past year to establish the inaugural men's program.

While laying the foundation at St. Joseph's, Calhoun continued to serve as an advisor at UConn, where he served as the head coach for 26 seasons and won three national titles. He boasted a 873-380 career record.

St. Joseph's will open it's season against William Paterson University on Nov. 9.