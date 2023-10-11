Former U.S. President and Rangers owner George W. Bush makes appearance at ALDS game at Globe Life Field

Former U.S. President George W. Bush was seen watching Game 3 of the American League Divison series between the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field on Tuesday.

Bush was shown on the Jumbotron in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Globe Life Field broke into raucous applause at the sight of the former president and his wife, Laura Bush, on the jumbotron.

The Texas Rangers lead the series 2-0.

Bush served two terms as the 43rd President of the United States. Bush also has a strong connection with the Texas Rangers as he held an ownership stake in the team until he began his career as a politician.