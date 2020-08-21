Former U.S. Postal Service governor accuses Trump administration of politicizing agency

WASHINGTON – A former member of the board that oversees the U.S. Postal Service accused President Donald Trump's administration of politicizing the agency and said he resigned in part because of concerns about the agency's head, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

David Williams, who served as the agency's inspector general and as a member of its bipartisan, independent board of governors, warned of the "end of the Postal Service" if the Trump administration were able to carry out its proposed changes.

He told lawmakers Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin had required Republican board members to "kiss the ring" before their confirmation, threatened the agency's independence, and asked for changes at the agency its general counsel said were "illegal."

The U.S. Postal Service did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Williams' comments, nor did the Treasury Department.

Williams spoke virtually Thursday before the Congressional Progressive Caucus, whose members, all Democrats, grilled Williams on changes at the Postal Service. He resigned from its board of governors in May and said he did so because he was "convinced that its independent role had been marginalized and the representations regarding an independent postal service for the nation were no longer truthful."

His remarks came as the Postal Service faces criticism from both sides of the aisle for change and cuts to service lawmakers say harm constituents and endanger its ability to handle a surge of mail-in ballots in November.

The cuts already made, he warned were "destroying the Postal Service’s commitment to service delivery standards," and Williams alleged the Treasury Department wanted the Postal Service to make changes that would "turn the Postal Service into a political tool."

DeJoy said Tuesday he would pause some of the changes in service until after the election to avoid the appearance of impropriety, but has not committed to reversing any of the removals of mailboxes or sorting machines, or reversing changes to overtime policies postal workers said made it more difficult to deliver mail on time.

Addressing the recent uproar over the Postal Service's removal of some sorting machines and blue mailboxes, Williams told lawmakers removing the sorting machines and mailboxes did not actually save money, and putting the equipment into storage actually cost more than leaving them in post offices.

View photos David Williams, Inspector General for the U.S. Postal Service, in 2012. Photo by Joe Brier, Freelance More

More: Empty mailboxes, missed rent: US Postal Service's struggles have real-world impacts

Williams said he brought up concerns about DeJoy during his interview process with the Postal Service Board of Governors, and told lawmakers DeJoy "didn't strike me as a serious candidate."

In a letter sent Thursday to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Mnuchin said his involvement in the Postal Service was part of the "meaningful reform of its current business model." Mnuchin, as the head of a task force on the Postal Service, had helped make recommendations for the agency to transform its business model and cut costs.

Secretary @stevenmnuchin1 shares @SenSchumer’s interest in ensuring @USPS has a strong and sustainable future. See his full response to @SenSchumer here ⬇️ (1/3) pic.twitter.com/VHpztwmX0p — Monica Crowley (@TreasurySpox) August 20, 2020

"Neither I nor any other Treasury official played any role in recruiting or suggesting Mr. DeJoy for the position of Postmaster General," he added.

Progressive Caucus co-chairwoman Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., called the testimony "stunning" evidence of corruption in the Trump administration.

"In my own state, almost half of mail sorting machines have been dismantled in just the Seattle, Tacoma area," she said, accusing DeJoy of waging "unconscionable, deliberate sabotage on the Postal Service."

Story continues