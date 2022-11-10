Former U.S. military pilot arrested in Australia had worked for South African flying school

Kirsty Needham
·4 min read

By Kirsty Needham

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A South African flight school under scrutiny by authorities in Britain for recruiting British ex-military pilots to train Chinese military fliers says a former U.S. Marine arrested in Australia last month was a former contractor for the school.

The Test Flying Academy of South Africa (TFASA) also told Reuters it had a previous business relationship with a Chinese businessman, Su Bin, who was jailed in the United States in 2016 for conspiring to hack U.S. defence contractors' computers.

Su Bin organised for Chinese Peoples Liberation Army pilots to come to South Africa to do TFASA training courses between 2009 and 2013, an aviation source told Reuters. The school said it has had no contact with Su Bin since 2013.

Former U.S. Marines pilot and Australian citizen Daniel Edmund Duggan was arrested in New South Wales at the request of the U.S. government in the same week Britain announced a crackdown on former military pilots working for intermediaries, including TFASA.

There is an arrest warrant for Duggan in the United States, but it and the charges he faces are sealed. Duggan, who faces possible extradition to the United States, denies breaching any law there or in Australia, his lawyer has said.

"Mr Duggan undertook one contract for TFASA in South Africa over 10 years ago, since when the company has not had any contact with him," TFASA told Reuters. Duggan trained Chinese pilots for TFASA, an aviation source told Reuters.

Duggan's lawyer, Dennis Miralis of Nyman, Gibson and Miralis, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about his client's work for TFASA.

Reuters had reported that Duggan moved from Australia to China in 2014 to work as an aviation consultant, and had listed the same Beijing address as Su Bin. Su Bin was arrested in Canada in July 2014 and sentenced to prison in the United States two years later after pleading guilty in a high-profile hacking case involving the theft of U.S. military aircraft designs by the Chinese military between 2009 and 2014, court records related to sentencing in the case show.

Marketing materials for TFASA list Su Bin's company, Lode Technologies, as one of the Chinese businesses it works with in China for "flight test execution and consultation, flight test training and certification". "Mr Su Bin facilitated a small number of TFASA training courses in South Africa around ten years ago but the company has had no contact whatsoever with him since 2013," the company's spokesman said in a written response to Reuters questions.

The British government said last month it was taking steps to stop former military pilots from training the Chinese armed forces.

The proposed measures include changing the law to make it an offence for a pilot to continue training a foreign military after being warned by British intelligence agencies to stop, following reports by Sky News and the BBC that the South African flight school was among the intermediaries recruiting British pilots to train China’s People’s Liberation Army.

"We are aware of Chinese recruitment schemes headhunting serving and former UK Armed Forces fast jet pilots to train People’s Liberation Army personnel in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). This could lead to UK national security being compromised so we are taking decisive steps to halt this activity," Britain’s Ministry of Defence told Reuters in a statement.

"All serving and former personnel are already subject to the Official Secrets Act, but we are reviewing the use of confidentiality contracts and non-disclosure agreements, while the National Security Bill will create additional tools to tackle contemporary security challenges – including this one.”

China’s foreign ministry said it was unaware of the situation when asked by Reuters to comment on Su Bin’s work for the South African pilot school and the British government’s moves to stop its pilots training the Chinese military.

South Africa’s defence ministry did not respond to a request for comment about Su Bin’s work for the South African flight school. The U.S. Department of Justice declined to comment.

TFASA responded to the British crackdown on former military pilots training Chinese pilots in a statement on its website, saying all of its activities were legal.

In the website statement, TFASA confirmed that it had Chinese clients and that many of its employees were ex-military, but said it had “never actively recruited tutors directly from individuals serving in the Armed Forces of any NATO country.”

Many of its pilots were already working in the private sector, it said. Australia said on Wednesday its intelligence agencies and federal police are "investigating a number of cases" of former military pilots being approached to work in China in military-related training. It was also reviewing rules that prohibit former defence personnel from divulging state secrets or official information.

Robert Anello, the lawyer who represented Su Bin in the 2014 hacking case, did not respond to a request for comment and Su Bin could not be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Kirsty Needham in Sydney; additional reporting by Michael Martina in Washington; Wendell Roelf in Cape Town; Elizabeth Piper in London; and Beijing newsroom. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Latest Stories

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — The New Jersey Devils are rolling with rookie right-winger Fabian Zetterlund being the latest to take a turn in the spotlight. Zetterlund capped off his first career two-goal game with the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. After letting a 3-1 first period lead slip away, the Devils got a four-on-three in overtime when Elias Lindholm was penalized for interference and they took full advantage with Zetterl

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Predators complete comeback with 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Another third-period meltdown cost the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Up 3-1 heading into the final frame, the team had to settle for a single point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. “We sat back instead of went after them and then the next thing you know, they've got two goals," said Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I think that sometimes it's like you're afraid to win. And we righted the ship after that, and they didn't have a lot but it was too little too late.

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • 7 best cameos NHL players have made in TV, film

    From playing vikings, to late night television, to simply being themselves, NHL players have a long history of cameos on TV and movies.

  • How Raptors can stay afloat without Pascal Siakam

    Playing without Pascal Siakam will be a tall task for the Raptors, who had been relying on their star forward more than ever.

  • Montreal's new pro basketball team making inroads in community with youth tournament

    Growing up in Montreal, Élie Karojo never had a local basketball team to cheer for — never mind the chance to improve his skills alongside any professional athletes. Now that he is one, he wants to make sure kids in his hometown have those opportunities. "I'm going to help them play pro, get to the next level and get better at basketball," said the Montreal Alliance forward. The team, which played its first season this year in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), held a mini basketball t

  • Jets soar past Stars 5-1 to keep point streak intact

    WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper

  • Chebet and Lokedi of Kenya win NYC Marathon races in debuts

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kenyans Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi made huge splashes in their New York City Marathon debuts on Sunday. Chebet won the men's race and Lokedi the women's race in her first-ever marathon on an unseasonably warm day, with temperatures in the 70s making it one of the hottest in race history since the marathon was moved to November in 1986. Chebet finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 41 seconds, which was 13 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Shura Kitata of Ethiopia. There was

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg