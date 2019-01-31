Former U.S. figure skating champ John Coughlin hanged himself, police say

The cause of figure skater John Coughlin's unexpected death on Jan. 18 at the age of 33 has been determined.

According to an incident report by the Kansas City police department obtained Wednesday by USA Today Sports, Coughlin died by hanging himself in his father’s home.

Coughlin, who was facing three reports of sexual misconduct, two of which involved minors, took his own life one day after he was suspended by the U.S. Center for SafeSport.

In a Jan. 7 email to USA Today Sports, Coughlin defended himself against the accusations.

“While I wish I could speak freely about the unfounded allegations levied against me, the SafeSport rules prevent me from doing so since the case remains pending,” he wrote. “I note only that the SafeSport notice of allegation itself stated that an allegation in no way constitutes a finding by SafeSport or that there is any merit to the allegation."

Coughlin was a two-time national champion, coach, television commentator, skate company representative and active member of several advocacy boards.