Former Trump staffer Steve Bannon banned from Twitter after calling for Dr Anthony Fauci to be beheaded

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has been suspended from Twitter after suggesting Dr Anthony Fauci and FBI director Christopher Wray should be beheaded.

The former Donald Trump adviser said he would “go back to the old times of Tudor England” and “put their heads on pikes” for being disloyal to the US President.

Dr Fauci has frequently attracted Mr Trump’s ire for his predictions and warnings during the Covid-19 outbreak.

"Second term kicks off with firing Wray, firing Fauci, no I actually want to go a step farther but the president is a kind-hearted man and a good man," Mr Bannon said on his podcast The War Room.

"I'd actually like to go back to the old times of Tudor England. I'd put their heads on pikes, right… I'd put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats, you either get with the programme or you're gone."

Mr Bannon’s co-host Jack Maxey added it was the anniversary of the hanging of two Tories in Philadelphia who collaborated with the British during the American Revolution. “These people were hung. That’s how we used to you deal with traitors,” he explained.

Mr Bannon agreed, saying: “That’s how you won the revolution. No one wants to talk about it. The revolution wasn't some sort of garden party, right? It was a civil war.”

The Twitter account of the podcast @WarRoomPandemic was suspended after the podcast went live on Thursday.

“The @WarRoomPandemic account has been permanently suspended for violating the Twitter Rules, specifically our policy on the glorification of violence,” Twitter said in a statement.

Retired FBI director Frank Figliuzzi retweeted the clip, which has been viewed nearly five million times. He added "that was quick” when Twitter blocked Bannon’s account less than two hours later.

The video was on Facebook for about 10 hours on Thursday and amassed more than 200,000 views before the social media giant removed it.

YouTube said it removed the video and gave the account a “strike”. A strike temporarily disables uploading for at least a week, YouTube said, and counts against a three-strikes policy that the company has before terminating an account.

“We’ve removed this video for violating our policy against inciting violence. We will continue to be vigilant as we enforce our policies in the post-election period,” YouTube spokesperson Alex Joseph said in a statement.

Bannon, 66, of Washington DC, is currently awaiting trial after being charged with unlawfully raising more than $25 million for the We Build The Wall campaign.

Prosecutors said thousands of investors were duped into thinking all of their donations would go towards the project, even though Bannon diverted over a million dollars, paying a salary to one campaign official and personal expenses for himself.

Bannon pleaded not guilty after his arrest on August 20 on board a luxury yacht off the coast of Connecticut. He was freed on bail by a Manhattan magistrate judge.

As he left the courthouse, he shouted: “This entire fiasco is to stop people who want to build the wall.”