Former Trump aide Max Miller wins US House seat in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Former Trump administration official Max Miller won a U.S. House seat in Ohio, a victory bolstered by the ex-president’s endorsement and the exits of two Republican congressmen.

Miller, who defeated Democrat Matthew Diemer on Tuesday, was a clear favorite after his victory in the GOP primary, a win that was set up after U.S. Reps. Bob Gibbs and Anthony Gonzalez abruptly retired.

Miller, who served as both a campaign and White House aide to former President Donald Trump, launched his campaign against Gonzalez in February 2021, shortly after Gonzalez voted to impeach Trump for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Gonzalez, a one-time rising star within the GOP, dropped out of the running a year ago, citing “the toxic dynamics” inside the Republican party.

Redrawn congressional maps eventually put Miller in a district with Republican Rep. Bob Gibbs, who suddenly decided to retire in April, clearing the way for Miller.

A year ago, Miller was accused of physical abuse by his ex-girlfriend, Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham. Miller denied the allegations and sued Grisham for defamation.

The story has been updated to correct that Gibbs decided to retire this year.

John Seewer, The Associated Press

