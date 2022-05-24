Ex-Trump aide Kellyanne Conway writes of conflict in her marriage as her husband blasted her boss on Twitter

Merdie Nzanga, USA TODAY
·3 min read

WASHINGTON - Kellyanne Conway, a close confidant of former President Donald Trump, recounts how her time as a senior White House adviser affected her marriage, according to published reports of her upcoming memoir.

Conway felt her husband, George, continually conspired against her and the president: "George would be steps away from me, tucked away in his home office, plotting against my boss and me," Conway writes according to Axios.

Conway writes in "Here's the Deal," that at one point that Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka, gave her a note listing "names of two local doctors who specialized in couples' therapy," according to the Washington Post, which also obtained a copy of the book.

After she gave George the names, he "rejected one and said a half-hearted okay to the other while looking at his phone," adding that they "never went," according to the newspaper.

A lawyer and conservative political activist, George Conway supported Trump as a candidate in 2016 though he had reservations about the billionaire businessman.

But in July 2019, he called Trump a racist after the president told a group of Democratic congresswomen who are minorities to "go back" from where they came.

George Conway said Trump's comments about Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan were "racist to the core."

In an interview with Fox News in July 2019, Kellyanne Conway disagreed with her husband's views that the former president was racist.

"I work with this president, I know him," she said. "I know his heart, I know his actions, I know how much he has helped people of color. And I go by what people do, not what other people say about them."

More: Trump tells congresswomen to 'go back' to the 'crime infested places from which they came'

That wasn't his only criticism of Trump. Kellyanne Conway also notes in her book that George called her boss a "madman." She was disappointed that her husband wasn't more supportive.

"One of these men was defending me, and it wasn't George Conway, it was Donald Trump," she recounts in her book, according to the Post.

In December 2019, George Conway joined a group of conservative critics of  Trump to launch the Lincoln Project, a political action committee aimed at stopping his reelection.

The book also discusses her disapproval of Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, the Post wrote. Conway called Kushner a "shrewd and calculating" individual and a "man of knowing nods, quizzical looks, and sidebar inquiries," according to the newspaper.

The Post also notes that Conway said, "no matter how disastrous a personnel change or legislative attempt may be, Kushner "was unlikely to be held accountable for it."

In this file photo taken on August 26, 2020 Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway speaks with the press at the White House in Washington, DC.
In this file photo taken on August 26, 2020 Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway speaks with the press at the White House in Washington, DC.

Other topics mentioned in the book are her childhood and how she grew up in a female household without support from her father. Conway also discusses motherhood and family and the "challenges and joy of being a working parent and a working mom," according to the Post.

The newspaper also reported that she ends the book by stating that "democracy will survive, America will survive," but she and George "may not survive."

Contributing: William Cummings

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kellyanne Conway writes of conflict with anti-Trump husband George

