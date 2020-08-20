Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon indicted in 'We Build the Wall' fraud scheme

Steve Bannon, a former White House adviser to President Donald Trump, was one of four people charged by federal prosecutors with fraud in connection with a border wall fundraising effort that raised more than $25 million, officials said Thursday.

The charges, unsealed in Manhattan, accuse Bannon, Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea with "defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors" in the "We Build the Wall" crowdfunding campaign to finance one of Trump's signature programs.

All four were arrested Thursday morning and are expected to make their first court appearances later in the day.

“As alleged, the defendants defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors, capitalizing on their interest in funding a border wall to raise millions of dollars, under the false pretense that all of that money would be spent on construction," acting U.S Attorney Audrey Strauss said.

As part of the alleged scheme, according to federal prosecutors, Kolfage, the founder of the campaign, "repeatedly and falsely assured the public that he would “not take a penny in salary or compensation” and that “100% of the funds raised ... will be used in the execution of our mission and purpose.”

"Those representations were false," prosecutors said, asserting that hundreds of thousands of dollars were secretly routed to the four men.

More than $350,000 was allegedly secretly routed to Kolfage while Bannon received more than $1 million.

Kolfage began raising the funds through GoFundMe, a crowdfunding website, in December 2018. The fundraising site has since been taken down, but court records say it claimed to raise funds for the construction of a wall along the southern border between the U.S. and Mexico.

Within the first week, the campaign raised $17 million, with the founders claiming that all of the money would go to assist in wall construction.

The campaign, according to court documents, drew early scrutiny as questions emerged about Kolfage's background. GoFundMe suspended it shortly after and warned Kolfage it would not return the funds raised — more than $20 million — unless he identified a nonprofit that would receive the money.

GoFundMe didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

All four are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, each of which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Trump's response to Bannon's arrest

Trump told reporters Thursday that he felt "very badly" for Bannon.

"I haven't been dealing with him for a very long period of time," he said, adding that he didn't "know anything about the project at all."

Yet he went on to say that he was opposed to the project because he thought it was being done for "showboating reasons."

"It was something I very much thought was inappropriate to be doing," he said.

Attorney General William Barr, who in June ousted Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman at Trump's request, was briefed in advance of the case involving Bannon, a law enforcement official said.

Biden campaign's response: No surprise

The charges were disclosed in the midst of the Democratic National Convention where former Vice President Joe Biden was poised to accept the party's nomination in the run-up to the November election.

Kate Bedingfield, a Biden campaign spokeswoman, said Thursday that Bannon’s indictment came as no surprise.

“No one needed a federal indictment to know that Steve Bannon is a fraud,” Bedingfield said on a Zoom call with reporters. “Donald Trump has run the most corrupt administration in American history. He has consistently used his office to enrich himself, his family and his cronies. Is it really any surprise that yet another one of the grifters that he has surrounded himself and placed in the highest levels of government was just indicted? Sadly, it is not.”

Before Bannon's indictment, six former Trump advisers were charged as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

Bannon exited the White House three years ago after serving as a senior adviser, ending a turbulent tenure as an advocate for hard-line immigration and trade policies. He also clashed repeatedly with other advisers from the start of Trump's term.

