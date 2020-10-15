Former training school students waiting too long for compensation, say class-action lawyers

Lawyers for more than 70 people who claim they were abused at Newfoundland Training Schools in the 1970s and 1980s are asking a judge to rule in their clients' favour without a trial, saying they shouldn't have to wait any longer for justice.

Lawyer Lynn Moore of Mount Pearl law firm Morris Martin Moore said Wednesday that three people identified as class members have died since the students' statement of claim was filed in 2017.

"The delays in getting this brought on are really very tragic," she said.

The class-action lawsuit was certified more than a year ago. The provincial government filed a statement of defence denying liability last January but lawyers for the students say a long trial is unnecessary because it's clear the provincial government was negligent for decades.

I observed blood on the walls, beds and floors. - Sharron Callahan

"We feel that there really is no defence for government here," said Moore.

"The entire [provincial government] program was negligent and did not care properly for children and really turned a blind eye to the abuse that was happening."

Moore says there's no doubt the former students were physically and sexually abused at the schools.

"The evidence in that regard is just overwhelming. They were abused. They were badly abused, and they suffered then and they are suffering now," she said.

Former director of youth corrections supports claims

Included in the court documents filed by the class-action lawyers is an affidavit from Sharron Callahan, a former director of youth corrections. She also has no doubt children were abused at the schools.

"During a visit to the Boys' Training School at Whitbourne in 1983, I observed blood on the walls, beds and floors," says the document Callahan signed.

Callahan said information about past abuse at the schools was kept from her.

"Critical information about child sexual abuse in the training schools was withheld from me," said Callahan in the affidavit.

She said she was not told that two men were convicted of sexually abusing children in the schools in the 1950s and the 1970s.

But even without that knowledge, Callahan concluded the training schools were "inhumane places to house children."

"I was not surprised by these allegations of abuse of children in the training schools. Indeed, I was expecting them," she wrote in her affidavit. Callahan also wrote, "The provincial training school system was fundamentally flawed and could not appropriately care for children."

Court date later this year

The case is scheduled to return to court in December. Moore hopes provincial government leaders will follow it.

"We know that there has been a change in leadership at the highest levels in our province and we are really hopeful that change in leadership will see a change in the litigation strategy in this case, which to date has been delay and denial," she said.

"They have a responsibility, yes, to spend the people's money wisely but they also have a responsibility to do the right thing."

If the class action is successful, Moore expects the group of former students will be awarded tens of millions of dollars in compensation.

From 1949 to 1984 children who were declared delinquent or neglected by their parents were sent to training schools created by the Department of Child Welfare in Newfoundland and Labrador. After 1984, when the Young Offenders Act was enacted, those facilities became custodial facilities where children were sentenced.

