Former track world champion Frédéric Magné removed from director's role at UCI World Cycling Centre

The UCI World Cycling Centre in Aigle, Switzerland

Cycling's world governing body, the UCI, has removed former track world champion Frédéric Magné from his position as director of the UCI's World Cycling Centre in Aigle, Switzerland, for allegations that include bullying, French news agency AFP has reported.

The three-time keirin and four-time tandem-sprint world champion was apparently removed from his post two weeks ago.

"On the basis of the information we have received, the UCI no longer has confidence in Frédéric Magné," a UCI spokesperson told AFP.

The alleged misdemeanours – which include "systematic bullying, violent and manipulative behaviour and threats" – were revealed by a former employee whose contract was not renewed, the agency reported.

He is also accused of "failing to take into account the dietary requirements of Muslim cyclists", while a witness is quoted as saying that Magné, who had been director of the centre for 10 years, used "a form of terror to put employees under pressure".

"I can't comment at all – I am bound by a confidentiality clause," the 50-year-old Frenchman told AFP.

"We strongly contest these accusations," added Magné's lawyer, Mathieu Blanc, who said that the dismissal was due to a "divergence in politics and strategy" and that the complainants were attempting to damage Magné's reputation.