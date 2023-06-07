Former Tottenham and West Ham striker Serhiy Rebrov appointed as new Ukraine head coach

Serhiy Rebrov, the former Tottenham and West Ham striker, has been appointed as head coach of Ukraine.

The 49-year-old has enjoyed a varied managerial career, with spells in charge of Dinamo Kyiv, Al-Ahli, Ferencvaros and most recently Al-Ain.

Former Ukraine striker Rebrov, who won 75 caps as a player, has now taken the reins of his national team on a deal until 2026.

Ukrainian Football Association chief Andriy Pavelko said: "This is a long-awaited event. A new stage in the history of Ukrainian football.

"A special moment, since the new page will be written during martial law, in a special period for our country."

Rebrov takes charge of a Ukraine side looking to kickstart their Euro 2024 qualification hopes having lost their opener against England in March.

Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka scored in a 2-0 win at Wembley, where the visitors were managed by interim boss Ruslan Rotan.

Rebrov's first game will be at North Macedonia next Friday, before playing Malta three days later - a match that will be hosted in Trnava, Slovakia due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Pavelko added: "We will expect from our national team, a game that will please Ukrainian fans."

