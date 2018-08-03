Former Tottenham star Berbatov: Pochettino must lead Spurs to glory this season

Dimitar Berbatov talks about Tottenham’s progress

Dimitar Berbatov reckons Tottenham must win silverware this year to prove themselves at the top of the Premier League.

Berbatov, formerly of Spurs, Fulham and Manchester United, fired the Lilywhites to League Cup victory in 2008, scoring in a 2-1 win against Chelsea, after extra time.

The north London side have failed to lift a trophy since, falling narrowly short on a number of occasions, not least in 2016 when Leicester pipped them to the Premier League title.

And former favourite Berbatov reckons now is the time Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs must show a tangible result for their considerable improvement over the past decade.

He told Betfair: It’s about time they should win something, I’ve said this before, they have everything they need; a new training ground, soon the new stadium, a great boss, a great team, the only thing they’re missing is something to show off for it, ‘We fought so hard and now we’ve achieved this.’

“They need that factor. Players want to have something at their career to show their achievements in the form of silverware, been there and done this.

“Spurs are playing great football, and the quality they have in the team- they have six or seven first team players starting in their national team. This is the year that they deserve it.

“When they get that winning mentality with a cup or something similar, then they’ll have more hunger for the bigger titles.”

Harry Kane’s rise to the top has been symptomatic of an impressive rise by Tottenham into title challengers.

The 25-year-old striker has been in lethal form for Spurs since entering the first team and has spearheaded a team featuring Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen.

And Berbatov believes Kane, who recently lifted the golden boot at the 2018 World Cup, can be the star to fire them to glory.

“I think the top Premier League goal scorer will be Harry Kane,” he added. “It’s a tough call, there’s also Aubameyang – because he had a solid first season in the league and will want to build that in his second season with a new coach.

“There’s Romelu Lukaku who performed well at the World Cup.

“Out of those three, I would have to say Kane. He had a tremendous World Cup campaign, will have even more confidence in himself and these aspects helps a striker.”