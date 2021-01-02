Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino appointed Paris St Germain head coach

Paris St Germain have confirmed the appointment of former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager.

The Argentinian succeeds Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked by the Ligue 1 side in December despite leading the club to the French title and the Champions League final last season.

Pochettino, 48, had been out of the game since leaving Spurs in November 2019.

The appointment marks a return for Pochettino to one of his former clubs, having made 95 appearances as a player for the French outfit between 2001 and 2003.

He has signed a contract until the summer of 2022 with the option of a further year.

Pochettino, who has also managed Espanyol and Southampton, said: “I am really happy and honoured to become the new coach of Paris St Germain.

“As you know, this club has always held a special place in my heart. I have wonderful memories, especially of the unique atmosphere of the Parc des Princes.

“I return to the club today with a lot of ambition and humility, and am eager to work with some of the world’s most talented players.”

Pochettino also expressed his gratitude to Spurs and Saints, having realised a “dream come true” by managing in the Premier League.

He posted on Instagram: “Thank you to everyone who made our seven years in England such an incredible experience. My family, staff and me have been so happy here, it has really felt like home and we appreciate all the support and warmth you have shown us.

“We have made many friends and memories that will last a lifetime. To manage in the Premier League was a dream come true and I hope you will remember me for more now than just Sapporo in 2002 (when Argentina played England in the World Cup)! It is time for a new adventure and the opportunity to realise another personal ambition. Big hug, Mauricio.”

PSG decided to look in a new direction after making a relatively modest start to the current campaign for a side that has won Ligue 1 in seven of the past eight years.

Story continues

Pochettino takes over with the team presently third in the table, a point behind leaders Lyon and Lille.

PSG chairman and chief executive Nasser Al-Khelaifi said on the club’s official website: “The return of Mauricio fits perfectly with our ambitions and it will be another exciting chapter for the club and one I am positive the fans will enjoy.

“With the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino, Paris St Germain are committed to continue to build and move the club forward over the coming years.”