Former Toronto FC fullback Domenico Criscito resurfaces in Italy with Genoa

·2 min read

Veteran defender Domenico Criscito, who announced his retirement from Toronto FC in mid-November, has resurfaced with his former club Genoa in Italy.

Criscito, who turns 36 on Friday, joined the MLS team in late June on a free transfer from Genoa. The Italian fullback made 16 appearances in all competitions for Toronto before announcing his retirement Nov. 15.

"Thank you very much, Toronto FC, for these six beautiful months," he said in a statement at the time. "My family and I enjoyed our time in this incredible city, and we felt a part of this great family from Day 1. It is time for me to go home and evaluate what I will do for my future."

That future is back with Genoa, which announced this week that Criscito was returning to the fold as of Jan. 2.

"Welcome back Mimmo!" Genoa said in a social media post.

"Happy to be back home," Criscito said in Italian in a social media post that showed him holding up a Genoa jersey with the No. 4 he wore there before.

Criscito is set to finish out the current season with Genoa as a player before joining the Serie B club's youth teams coaching staff.

Criscito began his pro career with Genoa, making his debut in Serie B in June 2003 at the age of 16. Criscito joined Serie A team Juventus soon after before he returned to Genoa on a loan that turned into a permanent move.

He left Italy in 2011 for Russia's Zenit Saint Petersburg before returning to Genoa in 2018.

Criscito scored 51 goals in 554 appearances across Europe before coming to MLS on a free transfer, joined soon after by fellow Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi, both of whom are expected back with TFC in 2023.

His lone goal for TFC was a highlight-reel volley in a 2-2 tie with the visiting New England Revolution in mid-August.

Criscito, whose MLS salary was a pro-rated US$1.51 million in 2022, was signed with Toronto through 2023. TFC eventually released him from the contract as he was looking to retire and had a coaching opportunity back in Genoa.

Criscito represented Italy at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing and won 26 caps for his country.

---

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2022.

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 17

    Another season of fantasy football, another group of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It’s not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the correct players each week. Of course, we have our studs, anchors, and the players we’re starting virtually no matter what. We don’t need anyone to tell us to start Travis Kelce. But, the further down the lineup we go, the more those questions trickle in

  • ‘Kennedy Center Honors’ TV Review: U2, George Clooney and Amy Grant Master Their Reaction Shots as Other Stars Do the Saluting

    Broadcast television is enough of a no-man’s-land right around the holidays that some old-school celebrate-the-arts programming manages to sneak in, offering the sight of very classy people in their tuxes for the benefit of those of us who haven’t gotten out of our pajamas in a couple of days. On the heels of last week’s […]

  • NFL Playoff Projection: Bills at Bengals is enormous for the AFC picture

    Monday night's game is a huge one for seeding in the AFC.

  • How to Watch the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors

    This year's honorees were George Clooney, Gladys Knight, U2, Tania León, and Amy Grant. Here's how you can watch the celebration.

  • Are Republicans Finally Starting to Turn on Liar-Elect George Santos?

    GettyRepublican George Santos, the serial liar who somehow won a seat in Congress last month, is finally facing some friendly fire. Despite brutal reports from The New York Times, The Daily Beast, and other publications showing that Santos fabricated large parts of his resume and even his very identity, it seemed virtually inevitable he would take a seat in Congress next month.That may still be the case. But on Tuesday, Nick LaLota—a fellow Republican who just won a congressional seat on Long Is

  • One of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit Rail

    (Bloomberg) -- Bangladesh’s capital now has its first metro rail, a Japanese-funded project that aims to ease commuting in one of the most congested cities in the world. Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveAlameda Lent Sam Bankman-Fried $546 Million

  • Man accused of running over North Palm Beach police officer remains in jail

    A man accused of running over a police officer near North Palm Beach remains behind bars at the Palm Beach County jail.

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Blames George Santos’ Lies on ‘Narcissistic Personality Disorder': ‘That Is a Guy Exhibiting Some Instability’

    "He's starting to turn himself into a victim," added MSNBC analyst John Heilemann

  • Miranda Lambert Just Rocked a Hot Pink Leather Mini Skirt and Matching Jacket

    The country music star showed off a very Vegas look inspired by her residency, which returns in March.

  • Dominican officials sentence 10 to prison for trying to kill Hall of Famer David Ortiz

    David Ortiz was ambushed at a bar and shot at close range in the Dominican Republic in 2019.

  • Amy Schumer Vacations in St. Barts, Plus Zoe Saldana, Katharine McPhee, David Foster and More

    From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

  • Maternity hospital patients shaken after Russian attack

    STORY: Russian forces fired dozens of missiles into the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine Wednesday. The Ukrainian military said the targets included this maternity hospital, where new mothers scrambled for shelter against the attack.&nbsp;&nbsp;NEW MOTHER, OLHA PRYSIDKO: "There was an abrupt explosion, I grabbed what I had at reach, the blanket, anything I could see. And quickly ran to the corridor. The windows and glass started to shatter. I saw all the doctors were already in the corridor. They started gathering the girls and go to the basement and hide. When we came to the basement, the shelling wasn't over. Not for a minute."&nbsp;Moscow denies targeting civilians.&nbsp;&nbsp;Russian forces retreated from Kherson last month in one of Ukraine's most significant gains of the war. But joy over the city's liberation has turned to fear amid relentless Russian shelling, forcing many to flee.&nbsp;&nbsp;While in the eastern province of Donetsk, fierce fighting has the Ukrainian-held city of Bakhmut in ruins, and nearly abandoned.&nbsp;&nbsp;73-YEARS-OLD BAKHMUT CITIZEN, PILAHEIA:&nbsp;"The owners left and gave me the keys. They left their chickens, their dog and a cat. No one will look after them anymore because I'm leaving as well. Back then I told them 'alright, give me the keys and I'll look after your house.' Where should they've brought them?"&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;Eleven months into the war, there are no signs the sides are anywhere near talks aimed at ending it.&nbsp;Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is pushing a 10-point peace plan that includes Russia fully respecting Ukraine's territorial integrity and pulling out all its troops.&nbsp;But the Kremlin on Wednesday rejected the plan, insisting Kyiv must accept Russia's wartime annexation of four Ukrainian regions.

  • ‘I’m with Hallmark.’ Lacey Chabert speaks as other celebs move to more conservative network

    “I’ll never abandon what Hallmark means for me, which is that everything is centered around the heart,” the South Mississippi native and “Mean Girls” icon said in an interview.

  • Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh undergoing treatment for leukemia

    Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh is undergoing treatment in his native Japan for acute leukemia. In social media posts on his verified accounts, the 29-year-old from Tokyo said he was diagnosed Dec. 2. "I was honestly shocked at first and it was really hard to accept the whole situation," he wrote. Endoh said he has already started chemotherapy sessions. "It's gonna be a hell of a journey and it's surely the hardest moment in my life, but I'm determined to fight this and come back stro

  • James injury blow, Rashford and Lingard catch up – Wednesday’s sporting social

    We look at some of the best examples from December 28.

  • Alfa Romeo prioritizing vehicle quality and customer satisfaction

    Alfa Romeo's North American leadership focusing on vehicle quality, customer satisfaction and luxury experience over sales for now.

  • Accused Paul Pelosi attacker pleads not guilty to state charges

    The Canadian man accused of breaking into the San Francisco home of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and striking her 82-year-old husband, Paul, in the head with a hammer pleaded not guilty to state criminal charges on Wednesday. David Wayne DePape, 42, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary, elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and threatening a family member of a public official. DePape pled not guilty on Wednesday to all charges and denied all the allegations, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement.

  • Cowboys, Titans chasing division titles in different ways

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans are desperately chasing division titles as the regular season winds to a close. Their approach Thursday night may wind up being very different. Dallas (11-4) still has some hope of a second straight NFC East title with the Cowboys needing to win their final two games with Philadelphia losing at least once. Surviving Thursday night as healthy as possible is Tennessee's top priority. The only way the Titans (7-8) can win a third conse

  • Lizzo moved to tears after James Galway says he’s her ‘number one fan’

    Lizzo, who is also a classically trained flute player, was sent a personal message from the 83-year-old

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci