Former Titans CB Adoree' Jackson: Mike Vrabel's coaching style 'didn't work for me'

Former Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson reflected on his relationship with Titans coach Mike Vrabel on the Cut To It podcast hosted by former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith Sr.

Jackson was drafted by the Titans (then coached by Mike Mularkey) in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft. The USC alum played well as a rookie and in his second year, the first under Vrabel. But Jackson battled injuries the next two seasons, with a knee injury limiting him to three games in 2020. Jackson was released after the 2020 season, despite the Titans picking up the guaranteed fifth-year option in his rookie contract the spring before.

Jackson signed with the New York Giants ahead of the 2021 season and excelled. PFF ranked Jackson as the No. 12 outside cornerback coming into 2022, placed in the "on the cusp of being elite" tier.

On Tuesday's podcast (starting at about 31:40 on the episode), Smith and Jackson discussed his eventful first five NFL seasons.

"I really got tested with adversity after my rookie season because everybody on the staff got fired," Jackson said. “...Vrabel got there and, at the end of the day, I had to get used to him and what he wanted. The type of player he wanted and the style he wanted as that being my first time trying to get used to it. We didn’t jell. It didn’t mesh right. My play didn’t work and the way he was coaching didn’t work for me.”

Smith and co-host Gerard Littlejohn asked Jackson to expand upon why jelling between players and coaches matter.

“It matters because the game is 90 percent mental and the other is physical," Jackson said. "Physically, I can go out there and do what I want to do. Mentally, it's being coached a certain way, a different scheme or certain scheme."

"... Trying to be more in my head about, all right, let me do what they want me to do and be right instead of not playing my game."

"The way he was coaching didn’t work for me," Adoree' Jackson said of Mike Vrabel.

Jackson was respectful of Vrabel, calling him a good coach who is "smart as hell". And despite the lack of fit between coach and player, Jackson said he learned some life lessons in his three seasons with Vrabel.

"I'm glad I went through it," Jackson said. "...The thing he taught us the most was about second chances. He was like, 'Man, a lot of people don't get second chances. If you do, make sure you make the most of it.' I say that all the time now.

"At the end of the day, even though we didn't mesh as a player and coach, as people, I can resonate with some of the things he was saying. At the end of the day, I can never bash him or say anything bad."

Jackson and the Giants play the Titans to open the regular season on Sept. 11 at Nissan Stadium.

