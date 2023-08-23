Former Thailand PM Thaksin Shinawatra moved to hospital after first night in prison

Thaksin Shinawatra was ousted from power in a military coup in 2006 - Valeria Mongelli/Bloomberg

Thaksin Shinawatra, Thailand’s exiled former prime minister, was moved to hospital after falling ill on his first night in prison, hours after he was jailed following a shock return to Bangkok.

Mr Shinawatra, 74, was sent to the police hospital overnight after experiencing “chest pressure”, officials said.

Corrections department officials had on Tuesday said Mr Shinawatra had pre-existing issues with his heart, lungs and spine and blood pressure, and he would be monitored closely.

The former owner of Manchester City football club was jailed for eight years on Tuesday after he returned to the capital hours before a party linked to him secured power in a controversial vote.

Despite his long absence, Thaksin – a former policeman and telecoms tycoon who was ousted from power in a military coup in 2006 – remains one of the country’s most influential and divisive politicians.

Hundreds of his supporters travelled vast distances to be at Bangkok’s Don Mueang airport when his private jet landed, greeting him with banners and songs as he briefly emerged from the terminal.

While he is loathed by the conservative elite, Thaksin has a loyal support base in rural Thailand.

“Thank you everyone for the warmth that you have given to my father today,” his youngest daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra, herself a politician, posted on Instagram.

But the 74-year-old was quickly whisked away to the Supreme Court, where he was sentenced to eight years in prison for three convictions passed in his absence, which he maintains are politically motivated.

Timing of return ‘not coincidental’

Yet the timing of his return has sparked speculation that he may not be in prison for long.

On Tuesday afternoon parliament finally elected a new prime minister, ending three months of deadlock and backroom negotiations following the national election in May.

Srettha Thavisin – a 61-year-old property tycoon and political newcomer – will be at the helm of an 11-party, once-unthinkable, coalition cobbled together by Pheu Thai, a populist party linked to Thaskin.

Srettha Thavisin at a Pheu Thai press conference after Thailand's parliament voted in favour of his prime ministerial candidacy - AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn

The government will not include the reformist Move Forward Party, who won a surprise victory in May’s election but was blocked from leading a coalition by unelected, pro-royalist, senators.

Instead Pheu Thai, the second largest party in the lower chamber, has joined forces with groups including two parties linked to the military – which overthrew Thaksin in a coup in 2006 and his sister Yingluck Shinawatra in 2014.

Many commentators have speculated that Pheu Thai negotiated a deal with the establishment to cut or cancel Thaksin’s prison sentence, something the party denies.

“The timing is likely not coincidental at all,” Peter Mumford, the head of Eurasia Group in Southeast Asia, told The Telegraph. “While it seems Thaksin was desperate to return to Thailand, he is taking a significant risk of being stuck in jail by coming back and would likely have only done so if he felt there was a good chance of favourable treatment.”

He added that Thaksin’s return will have been “mixed in with discussions between Pheu Thai and pro-junta parties – former enemies of each other – on forming a government together”.

Thitinan Pongsudhirak, the director of the Institute of Security and International Studies at Chulalongkorn University, also told Nikkei Asia that there would have been “no reconciliation” between the military and Pheu Thai without a settlement of the “Thaksin factor”.

Pheu Thai supporters divided

Even in his absence, Thaksin has loomed large over Thai politics – with parties linked to him winning every election since 2001, until Move Forward’s shock victory. While unpopular with the elite, who see him as corrupt and a threat to the social order, he is revered by poorer Thais due to policies including cheaper healthcare and the minimum wage.

Supporters of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra gathered outside Thailand's Supreme Court in Bangkok as he was charged on Tuesday - Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP

Pheu Thai’s new coalition with their former enemies has divided supporters, many of whom took part in prolonged and sometimes deadly protests against the military after Thaksin and his sister were removed from power. Others are questioning whether this is really what the country voted for when it overwhelmingly backed pro-democracy parties in May.

But ahead of the vote, Srettha insisted the partnership was critical to end three months of stalemate and enact Pheu Thai’s policies, including pledges to give everyone aged 16 and over 10,000 (£225) to stimulate the economy and increase the minimum wage by 70 per cent.

“It’s hard to trust Pheu Thai when their stand is so bendy, when they can gain ‘mutual benefits’ with the former government,” Bhavanta Rajabhandarak Punnopatham, a teacher in Bangkok, told the Telegraph.

Pannika Wanich, a former MP for Future Forward – the precursor to the sidelined Move Forward – told a recent event that the partnership marks a “new era of polarisation” in the country’s turbulent politics.

“Before May 14, we had political parties for the pro-democracy camps, we had political parties for the conservative, royalist camp,” she said. “Now Thailand has been divided into the past, pro status quo camp… and the future camp, the camp that proposes change.”

