Former Texas Sen. Ron Paul Says He's 'Doing Fine' After Hospitalization

Ron Paul said he's "doing fine" after he was hospitalized on Friday.

"I am doing fine," the former senator, 85, said in a message posted to his Twitter account. "Thank you for your concern."

A representative for Paul could not be immediately reached by PEOPLE for an update on what caused his hospitalization. Fox News reported that Paul was taken to the hospital for "precautionary" reasons.

"Thank God, Dad is doing well," his son, Sen. Rand Paul, tweeted. "Thank you for all your prayers today."

News of his hospitalization comes after Paul appeared to suddenly have slurred speech during a live stream interview that was broadcast on YouTube.

Messages of support from lawmakers began to come in Friday afternoon after news broke that Paul was taken to a Texas hospital after the incident during the live stream.

"Praying for former congressman and presidential candidate @RonPaul who has been hospitalized," tweeted Rep. Mo Brooks. "He’s a patriot and a fighter."

"Good to hear. Prayers," tweeted Glenn Jacobs, the libertarian mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, and longtime WWE star "Kane."

"Heidi & I are lifting up in prayer @RonPaul and @RandPaul and their family," Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted. "For many decades, he has been an extraordinary warrior for Liberty. May God’s healing hand be upon Dr. Paul, and may God’s Peace and Grace be upon the entire family."

Paul ran for president as a libertarian in 1988, and then twice as a Republican in 2008 and 2012. He served in Congress for 23 years.