Former Texas quarterback Shane Buechele transferring to SMU

Shane Buechele is leaving the Texas program.

The former Longhorns starting quarterback announced Thursday he was transferring to SMU. Buechele said he had graduated from Texas, which would make him immediately eligible next season.

“During the time I have spent at the University of Texas I have made lifelong friends and unbelievable memories that have shaped me into the person I am today,” Buechele said in a statement. “I have made the decision to continue my football and academic career at SMU. I am sad to be ending this special chapter with Texas, but I cannot wait to begin this new journey at SMU.”

Thank you Longhorn Nation. On to the next chapter. pic.twitter.com/3Wk65mSByf — Shane Buechele (@BGShaneBuechele) February 7, 2019

Buechele started 12 games for the Longhorns as a freshman, tallying 23 total touchdowns and 11 interceptions. But, he dealt with injuries and was eventually replaced under center by Sam Ehlinger.

Buechele appeared in two games during Texas’ 10-4 season in 2018. SMU finished 5-7.



