Former Texas QB Casey Thompson transferring to Nebraska

Casey Thompson is heading north to Nebraska.

The former Texas quarterback announced Friday that he would be joining the Cornhuskers. Thompson said in December that he was transferring away from Texas after he split time with Hudson Card as the Longhorns' starting QB in 2021. He'll have two seasons of eligibility with Nebraska.

Thompson started the Alamo Bowl at the end of the 2020 season in place of Sam Ehlinger and then competed with Card to be the starter under new coach Steve Sarkisian in 2021. Card won the competition out of fall camp but Thompson took over as the starter after replacing Card in a loss to Arkansas.

Thompson played in all 12 of Texas’ games in 2021 and was 165-of-261 passing for 2,113 yards and 24 TDs with nine interceptions. He also rushed for four touchdowns.

After taking over as the starter in Week 3, Thompson was Texas’ primary QB. He was replaced by Card in a loss to Iowa State. Both QBs played in the home loss to Kansas before Thompson played against West Virginia and Kansas State to end the season.

Nebraska looking to replace Adrian Martinez

Thompson is now the favorite to be the new starter for the Huskers after the departure of Adrian Martinez. The four-year starter transferred to Kansas State, where he's in line to replace Skylar Thompson.

Thompson comes to Nebraska as the Huskers are looking to change the offense significantly in Scott Frost's fifth season. Nebraska hired Pitt offensive coordinator Mark Whipple after the Panthers' offense was one of the best in college football in 2021 with Kenny Pickett and Jordan Addison. Nebraska finished the 2021 season at 3-9 with eight of those losses coming by eight points or fewer. The school made the decision to keep Frost after a fourth losing season, and a winning season seems like a must in 2022 if Frost is going to be around for a sixth season.