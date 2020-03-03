Reports: Former Temple and Maine running back killed in shooting in Philadelphia

Zaire Williams rushed for over 500 yards as a freshman at Temple in 2013. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Former Temple and Maine running back Zaire Williams was shot and killed Monday morning per multiple reports. He was 25.

According to NBC 10 in Philadelphia, police said Williams was pronounced dead at an area hospital just after 4:30 a.m. Per CBS 3, police said the shooting happened not far from the Temple campus after a fight occurred.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

From CBS 3:

Sources say the shooting was preceded by a confrontation at the Johnny Walker Bar at 10th and Race Streets. Police say the confrontation was broken up but the people involved went to the 1800 block of West Montgomery Avenue, just off of Temple’s campus, where a fistfight broke out.

Police say 25-year-old Williams won the fight but a suspect then fatally shot Williams in the head. A gun was recovered at the scene.

Temple tweeted its thoughts and prayers for Williams’ family early Monday evening.

Thoughts and prayers to the family of former Temple Football player Zaire Williams 🙏 — Temple Owls (@TempleOwls) March 3, 2020

Both Maine coach Nick Charlton and former Temple QB P.J. Walker paid tribute to Williams on Twitter.

This morning we lost one of our family members too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with Zaire’s family and loved ones... Rest In Peace brother pic.twitter.com/1yCtWeSKKN — Nick Charlton (@Coach_Charlton) March 3, 2020

Man........ life is short i can’t believe this news.. RIP Zaire 🙏 #23 My brotha!! 4L ❤️ pic.twitter.com/m0uwltdoqt — PJ Walker (@pjwalker_5) March 2, 2020

Williams transferred to Maine

Story continues

Williams played at Temple for two seasons before he transferred to Maine. His best season with the Owls came when he was a freshman in 2013, when he had 101 carries for 533 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 11 catches for 128 yards. He had just seven rushing attempts as a sophomore.

Williams then rushed for 302 yards on 75 attempts with Maine in 2016. He played just one season with the Black Bears after he transferred due to some personal issues.

“He had some [difficult] things go on in his personal life with his family and stuff. He lost his grandmother,” former Maine coach Joe Harasymiak told the Bangor Daily News in 2017 after Williams left the team.

“Hopefully, he’ll land on his feet. We’re trying to help him with that.”

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports: