Former Temple Beth El leader faces sexual exploitation charges + Charlotte heads for ‘record-setting’ winter

Evan Roy Wilkoff

A former leader of Temple Beth El will appear in court Monday to face felony charges.

Evan Roy Wilkoff, who served as president of the Charlotte congregation for two years ending in June 2020, is facing six charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, arrest warrants show.

According to the arrest warrants, Wilkoff in November 2020 “willfully and feloniously” possessed and distributed a number of videos depicting children involved in various sex acts.

Ames Alexander continues to update this developing story.

Children collide while sledding in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Will we see snow this winter? Prospects are dicey, meteorologists say.

Charlotte’s headed for a record-setting winter, but not in the way you might think.

The National Weather Service office in Greer, S.C., report prospects of a snowless winter in the Queen City are on the rise as “a greater-than-equal chance of above-normal temperatures” in February.

Since the government started keeping track of weather in 1879, Charlotte has never gone a winter without snow.

Joe Marusak breaks down Charlotte’s chances of a snow day in the near future.

Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar is set to open soon in University City.

A popular Chicago fast-food fried chicken chain opens tomorrow.

Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar makes its Charlotte debut on East McCullough Drive in the University City area. The location is owned by Eliot Mosby and his sister, Bobbie Robinson, who are from the Chicago area.

“I just fell in love with Charlotte over 10 years ago, so it’s always been a place I knew I wanted to call home and just didn’t know how it was going to come about,” Mosby told CharlotteFive.

Heidi Finley and Catherine Muccigrosso share the details on the opening.

Fox Sports analyst Jamie McMurray finished 13th overall out of 1,276 runners at a marathon in South Carolina earlier this winter. One of the keys? “I love misery,” he says.

Jamie McMurray’s made the move from one kind of racing to another.

The 46-year-old former NASCAR driver and analyst for Fox Sports is a marathon runner.

Introduced to running in just five-minute intervals by Chip Ganassi Racing athletic trainer Josh Wise in 2017, McMurray has since become increasingly consumed with this pastime.

Théoden Janes spoke with McMurray about his love of running.

