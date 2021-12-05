Former teacher: NC teachers dissatisfied with the pay should leave the job

Teacher pay

In “Why NC teachers should consider local protests,” (Dec. 2 Opinion) N.C. Association of Educators president Tamika Walker Kelly makes valid points regarding teachers’ disappointment with the recently passed state budget As a former high school teacher, I understand their frustration with being perpetually overworked and underpaid.

However, when I became disillusioned with both the pay and profession, I didn’t complain or protest. Instead, I moved on to a rewarding career in the private sector where I was valued, respected and well compensated for my education, experience and performance.

So, to all the disgruntled teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, etc., I suggest you give that a try. And if you can’t find what you’re looking for, be grateful for the job you have.

Brian Buckley, Cornelius

CMS goals

The writer is a retired educator.

Regarding “Amid low student test scores, CMS sets new goals,” (Dec. 2):

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board is setting test score goals for professionals (directors, principals and teachers) who actually work with the students daily. These professionals have spent years and tears prepping their students for success upon graduation.

How about these goals?:

▪ Every board member spend a week in the classroom and on bus duty, lunch duty, and doing after school time just as our teachers do each day.

▪ Match the percentage of expected test score improvements with the same percentage for higher local funding for all professional staff.

Let’s match higher expectations — which I’m all for — with resources.

Claude Underwood, Charlotte

Abortion rights

Last week’s U.S. Supreme Court hearing on Mississippi’s anti-abortion regulation has shown where conservative Republicans wish to push our country.

The Supreme Court isn’t just hearing arguments over one state’s abortion law. It’s setting the groundwork for ruling that many freedoms Americans have fought for over the years are irrelevant against the court’s activist majority’s selective interpretation of the Constitution for the sake of conservative political correctness.

Anti-abortion advocates may cheer this latest attack on individual rights. But do they understand how this may be the slippery slope to more government intervention in all our rights as individuals?

Michael A. Clark, Charlotte

School shootings

It is incomprehensible that a society that defends life in the womb is doing so little to stop the proliferation of weapons in this country. In the hands of teenagers, who find guns at home or through other means, these weapons have eradicated many young people from the face of the earth. It is time for politicians to stop bending to the NRA and stop accepting the NRA’s monetary support to survive in Congress.

Marita Lentz, Charlotte

Accountability

Another teen, with a semiautomatic handgun goes into his high school and kills four teenagers and injures 8 more people. His parents tell him it is his right not to talk to investigators.

I taught high school for 32 years when teachers and parents worked together to hold students accountable for their behavior and take the consequences. But then we didn’t have to confront kids who carried semiautomatic weapons to school.

School systems want to set up “task forces” to address these despicable acts. Parents must be held accountable too. Why are some not accepting their roles of discipline and accountability? Maybe they see no wrongs in these situations — they only see their rights.

Nancy Payne, Belmont

NoDa rezoning

Regarding “In Charlotte, not even the smallest of developments can escape controversy,” (Nov. 28):

I am in favor of the rezoning of the 740-square-foot building in NoDa.

NoDa is an urban neighborhood that already has businesses mixed with residential. Like Local Loaf and the Congregate NoDa coworking space, the 740-square-foot building can easily blend into our neighborhood.

It is notable that the same handful of neighbors who oppose this rezoning also opposed the rezoning of Congregate NoDa, which now stands as a model of success. It’s more than 90% occupied and adds value and beauty to our community.

As the HOA president of Atlas NoDa (18 homes nearly next door to the rezoning), we support it. We would argue against restrictions that would turn it back into the decaying property it is today.

Craig Richards, Charlotte

Don’t blame deer

Too many deer? How about too many people? Deer were here long before any of us came along and now that we’re here we are stealing their homes and obliterating their habitat — sometimes in just a day’s time.

Can you imagine their confusion? They’re starving, lost and chased by dogs.

If Charlotte keeps destroying our “City of Trees” and our surrounding lands in this greedy power grab for land, maybe we’ll be the ones that end up with our habitat destroyed. Climate crisis anyone?

It’s not the deer’s fault. It’s ours.

Sandra Holyfield, Charlotte