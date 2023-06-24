Former TCU, NFL offensive lineman Marcus Cannon talks Fort Worth life, TCU football

After 11 seasons in the NFL, former TCU tackle and free-agent Marcus Cannon is moving back to Fort Worth.

Cannon played 124 games in his NFL career for the New England Patriots and Houston Texans, but plans on experiencing football from the stands in 2023.

He moved to Fort Worth to attend TCU in 2006.

He’s now returning. After his NFL career ended, he’s decided to stay in the area and spend time in its community, such as coaching in Dallas Cowboys’ Tyler Smith youth football camp in Fort Worth on Saturday.

“The community is awesome,” Cannon said. “Not just pertaining to football, but just in general. I’m from Odessa, and after I went to TCU, I wanted to put my roots in Fort Worth. They love football here. It’s a good atmosphere. It’s spread out, but it’s also a little more country. Where I’m from in West Texas, there’s a lot of space, but you can also go into town. Here, it’s the best of both worlds. And I’m still around my TCU people. A lot of alumni live around me, and I get to be around TCU and see old friends.”

Cannon followed TCU’s historic 2022 football season, but couldn’t attend the national championship game since he was still with the Patriots. Now that he’s living in Fort Worth, he bought season tickets to TCU’s home games so he can cheer for his alma mater in-person.

“It was one heck of a ride,” Cannon said. The coach [Sonny Dykes] over there is killing it. I hear from the players, the alumni and other people around it, and they just love what he’s bringing to the table. I’m excited. Me and my family will be at every single one of those games we can make.”