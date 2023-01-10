Former TCU coach Gary Patterson greets fans at SoFi Stadium before national championship

Gary Patterson helped get TCU here, so it was a good bet he wasn’t going to miss it.

The winningest coach in TCU football history is on hand at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, to cheer on the Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. He’s a guest in a TCU booster’s suite.

Fans posted images of Patterson giving the TCU hand gesture about an hour before kickoff Monday night. TCU faces the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs.

Patterson coached TCU from 2000 to October 2021, when he resigned. Sonny Dykes eventually replaced Patterson and has led the Frogs to a 12-1 record and on the precipice of its first National Championship since 1938.

Patterson helped build the program into a powerhouse, including a 13-0 Rose Bowl-winning season in 2010. That was before the CFP was created. In 2014, many felt Pattersons’ team deserved a shot at the playoff despite a last-second loss at Baylor.