Former Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler distraught after benching vs. Eagles: 'They gave up on me'

Malcolm Butler made one of the biggest plays in NFL history, intercepting Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in the end zone in the final moments of Super Bowl XLIX to secure the New England Patriots’ fourth championship.

On Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, he didn’t play a defensive snap.

Butler, a starting cornerback and 2015 Pro Bowler, got benched. Eric Rowe started in his place.

The Patriots benched starting cornerback Malcolm Butler for Super Bowl LII. (Getty) More

Meanwhile, Eagles quarterback Nick Foles threw for 373 yards, three touchdowns and an interception en route to Super Bowl MVP honors as the Eagles secured their first championship.

Butler was distraught after the game, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Just caught up with a very emotional Malcolm Butler, alongside Adam Schefter. "They gave up on me. F—. It is what it is," Butler told us. https://t.co/GQLxM6eTGL — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 5, 2018





More from an emotional Malcolm Butler as he walked to the team bus: "I don't know what it was. I guess I wasn't playing good or they didn't feel comfortable. I don't know. But I could have changed that game." https://t.co/FUjRvcycwG — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 5, 2018





Butler missed media night on Monday, but was taken off the injury board leading up to the Super Bowl.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick, in typical fashion, was short on details as to why Butler was benched on Sunday.

“We put the players out there and the game plan out there that we thought would be the best tonight like we always do,” Belichick told reporters asking about Butler after the game.