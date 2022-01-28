Former Super Bowl Champion Fred Robbins Loses Home in Fla. Fire: 'a Total Loss'

fred robbins

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images; Go Fund Me

The home of former NFL defensive tackle Fred Robbins burned down this week, and his Florida community is now working to help him rebuild.

According to a GoFundMe set up to raise funds for Robbins and his family, the home caught fire around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday with Robbins and his wife, Tia, as well as their two children inside.

"By the Grace of God they were able to get themselves and their two boys out safely; however, the house is a total loss," the page's organizers wrote.

The family was unable to grab personal belongings during their escape and now must put together what they've lost.

"As you can imagine, this is devastating," organizers explained on the donation page. "There wasn't time to grab any valuables, family photos, keepsakes, or anything! This traumatic experience will live with them forever, and they have a long journey ahead to rebuild everything they've lost."

Robbins — who helped the New York Giants win a Super Bowl title in 2008 — is well known in the area thanks to his longtime mentorship program, Mr. Robbins Neighborhood, the Pensacola News Journal reported. He co-founded the organization with his wife in 2014 with the purpose of helping young athletes develop additional paths to success outside of athletics.

RELATED: Former NFL Player Junior Siavii Found Dead in Prison as He Awaited Trial for Various Charges

"They have faith, and are optimistic and strong," a description on the GoFundMe says of the family. "They know this too shall pass, they will lean on their family and faith. But right now, it feels traumatizing and overwhelming to say the least."

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze around 5:30 on Tuesday morning. Its cause is still being determined, officials told WEAR-TV.

"The fire cause has not been determined at this time," Midway Fire Chief Johnathan Kanzigg told WEAR-TV. "The State Fire Marshal has been notified and will make that determination. However, we do know that a majority of the fire was in the attic and the fire probably started in the attic."

Story continues

"Luckily the family was sleeping together in one room — two children at home with Mom and Dad — and thank God they're out safe," he added.

RELATED VIDEO: NFL Star, 24, Killed While Protecting His Family from Burglary Will Have Jersey Number Retired by WFT

During his NFL career, Robbins also played for the Minnesota Vikings, the team that drafted him in 2000, and the St. Louis Rams.

RELATED: Former NFL Player Vincent Jackson, 38, Died of 'Chronic Alcohol Use,' Medical Examiner Says

The GoFundMe to benefit Robbins and his family has raised nearly $35,000 from 196 donors as of Thursday afternoon.