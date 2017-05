(STATS) - Loren Easly, Stephen F. Austin's leading rusher the last two seasons, is expected to transfer to North Texas.

Easly, a 5-foot-10, 205-pound junior from Houston, announced his intentions on social media over the weekend, although North Texas has yet to confirm the transfer.

He appeared in 10 games for Stephen F. Austin in each of the last two seasons, rushing for 759 yards and four touchdowns in 2015 and 497 yards and seven scores last season.