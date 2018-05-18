Former All-Star Clay Buchholz expected to start Sunday for Diamondbacks
Clay Buchholz is returning to the majors.
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Buchholz is expected to start for his team Sunday in its series-finale against the Mets. Buchholz last made a major-league appearance April 11, 2017.
Clay Buchholz is likely to start for the #Dbacks on Sunday per Torey Lovullo.
Buchholz spent 10 seasons with the Red Sox from 2007-16. He accumulated a 3.96 ERA and was an All-Star in both 2010 and 2013.
Buchholz was traded to the Phillies prior to the 2017 season. He made two starts for Philadelphia, registering an 0-1 record with a 12.27 ERA before undergoing surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon in his right arm.
Buchholz signed a minor league contract with Arizona earlier this month after he was released by the Royals.
The Diamondbacks have opened 2018 with a 25-18 record. But, they’ve lost seven of their last eight games.