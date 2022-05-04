Former All-Star catcher Buster Posey lists his California lodge for $3.9M. Take a look

Longtime San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey shocked Bay Area fans when he announced his retirement at the end of the 2021 season and now he’s listed his hunting getaway lodge for $3.9 million.

The Oroville property, named Springer Lodge, is considered a “sportsman’s paradise” and includes of a main lodge, a two-story barn, caretaker’s house and shop, the listing says.

“Considered by many as one of the best producing locations in the nation, this 106-acre ranch is a fantastic duck hunting property,” the listing reports. “With two seasonal creeks, the ranch also shoots well for dove, quail, turkey and has some big blacktail bucks roaming about. In addition to the hunting, it has excellent bass and catfish fishing.”

According to Mansion Global, Posey and his wife Kristen bought the property in 2016 for $1.6 million so that their children could sharpen their outdoor skills.

“I grew up hunting with my dad and my brothers, and I formulated great childhood memories through that,” Posey told the Wall Street Journal. “The kids have enjoyed it for sure.”

The main residence is 3,340 square feet and has five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. The barn is impressive all its own and has some high-end amenities including:

Game room

Five beds

Mudroom

Entertainment

Storage

Fireplace

One full bathroom

The retreat also has a tennis court.

Posey unloaded his East Bay mansion earlier in 2021 for more than $9 million, NBC Bay Area reported.

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey smiles during a news conference announcing his retirement from baseball, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Posey was selected by the Giants in the 2008 MLB draft and spent his entire 11-year career with the team, helping them land three World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014 after he was called up to the majors in 2010. The former NL Rookie of the Year was sidelined during the 2011 season after being injured in a collision with Miami Marlins outfielder Scott Cousins, but returned a year later to help the team win their second World Series title and nab the National League’s Most Valuable Player honor.

The listing is held by Charlie Engs of California Outdoor Properties.

Oroville is about 65 miles north of Sacramento.