Former Stampeders running back Tim Petros rose through Calgary football ranks

CALGARY — Former Calgary Stampeders running back Tim Petros has died.

He was 58.

Born and raised in Calgary, Petros played at the University of Calgary before joining his hometown CFL team in 1984.

In 100 games from 1984 to 1990, Petros had 2,228 career rushing yards and 18 touchdowns while adding 141 catches for 1,007 yards.

Petros was Vanier Cup MVP in 1983 when he rushed for 260 yards in a 31-21 win over Queen's.

Petros worked in the food-service industry in Alberta after his football career, opening a pizza restaurant in Cochrane in 2013.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2020.

The Canadian Press