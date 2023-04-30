Former St. Louis Cardinals player, broadcaster Mike Shannon dies at 83

Mike Shannon, a St. Louis native who spent his entire nine-year MLB career with his hometown Cardinals before become a fixture in the team's broadcast booth, has died at the age of 83.

His death Saturday night was confirmed by the team in a news release on Sunday.

Shannon, a third baseman and right fielder during his playing days, was a member of two World Series champion teams in 1964 and 1967 before joining the Cardinals radio broadcasts in 1972 -- where he remained for 50 years.

“Mike’s unique connection to Cardinals fans and his teammates was reflected in his unbridled passion for the game, the Cardinals, and the St. Louis community," Cardinals owner and CEO Bill DeWitt Jr. said in a statement.

"On behalf of the entire Cardinals organization, we share our condolences with Mike’s family and friends, and his many fans.”

Mike Shannon joined the Cardinals' broadcast team in 1972, where he would spend 50 years as the team's radio voice.

Shannon first joined the Cardinals in 1962 and became the regular right fielder during their championship 1964 season. When the Cardinals acquired slugger Roger Maris in 1967, Shannon moved to third base as St. Louis won another World Series.

He was our voice, our friend, and an icon for generations.



We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Cardinals legend and St. Louis native son Mike Shannon. pic.twitter.com/4JPRbnUUaj — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 30, 2023

Shannon's playing career was cut short by kidney disease, but he remained with the team -- first as an assistant director of promotions and then as a broadcaster. He was named Missouri Sportscaster of the Year three times and was later inducted into the Missouri Sports and St. Louis Cardinals Halls of Fame.

The voice of summer in St. Louis ♥️ pic.twitter.com/9TNLjWKaF7 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 30, 2023

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mike Shannon, former St. Louis Cardinals player, announcer dies at 83