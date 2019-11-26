Spurs legend Clive Allen backs 'winner' Jose Mourinho to bring silverware to North London

Former Tottenham legend Clive Allen has predicted that new manager Jose Mourinho will end the club’s trophy drought.

Mourinho joined the north Londoners during the November international break following the sacking of former boss Mauricio Pochettino after five years at the club.

Things got off to a perfect start as Spurs beat London rivals 3-2 in the Portuguese manager’s first match in charge.

Allen, 58, who played for Spurs between 1984 and 1988, described the ex-Chelsea and Manchester United manager as a ‘winner’ and feels the appointment was the right move for the club.

“Spurs need to win,” Allen exclusively told Tailgate on Yahoo Sport UK. “Everything is in place. A magnificent stadium and now they have one of the best coaches there’s ever been.”

Mourinho can already boast three Premier League titles, an FA Cup and three League Cups over two spells in charge of Chelsea, as well as a League Cup and Europa League with Manchester United.

Outside of England, the 56-year-old has won silverware with Porto, Inter Milan and Real Madrid, including the Champions League with the former two clubs.

In contrast Tottenham only have one League Cup to show in the last twenty years, although their rise under Pochettino saw them reach the Champions League final last season where they were beaten by Liverpool.

Allen fully expects the Mourinho effect to help them take that crucial next step to glory.

“It’s a very good squad of players and with Mourinho in charge now, I see success for Spurs.”





