Former Spice Girl Geri praises ‘modern’ King 26 years after their famous kiss

The King has been hailed a very “modern” monarch by “proud” former Spice Girl Geri Horner.

His Majesty was wrapped in a warm embrace by the singer as he met The Prince’s Trust award-winners and celebrity ambassadors at Buckingham Palace.

He was treated to a magic trick by Dynamo, a magician, and impressed Tyler West, the Kiss FM DJ, with his fist-bumping skills.

The King was also hailed a “renaissance man” by Charlotte Tilbury, a beauty entrepreneur, who revealed she was in tears watching the Coronation.

While the other guests politely shook hands with the King, Mrs Horner threw her arms around him and gave him a kiss on the cheek before whispering in his ear.

“You are such a modern King,” she enthused. “I’m so proud of you.”

By way of explanation to those watching, he said: “I’ve known her for a very long time.”

The Prince’s Trust and TK Maxx and Homesense Awards were held at a star-studded ceremony at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Tuesday evening.

The awards celebrate the achievements of young people who have succeeded against the odds while having a positive impact on their local community.

Celebrity supporters and The Prince’s Trust ambassadors at the ceremony included Amal Clooney, a human rights lawyer, accompanied by her husband, actor George Clooney, Edward Enninful, the editor of British Vogue, and broadcasters Holly Willoughby, Fearne Cotton, Kate Garraway and Rylan Clark.

The Prince of Wales meets Jennifer Aniston and the Spice Girls after the Royal Gala show, celebrating 21 years of The Prince's Trust, in Manchester in 1997 - John Giles/PA

Now in its 19th year, the event was hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, known as Ant and Dec, who are long-term ambassadors of The Prince’s Trust.

The duo were on hand to meet the King in the 1844 Room at the palace, where they were accompanied by their wives, Anne-Marie McPartlin and Alison Donnelly.

Mrs McPartlin said: “We missed you yesterday, Your Majesty.”

Mrs Donnelly added: “It wasn’t half as good a show without you.”

The King also met Jonathan Townsend, chief executive of The Prince’s Trust, and William Straw, chief executive of Prince’s Trust International, before being ushered into the Bow Room to meet the eight UK and three international award-winners, alongside celebrity supporters.

Among the first to be introduced to the King were comedian Tom Davis and actress Jaime Winstone.

He then moved on to meet Rising Star award-winner Funmilola Sosanya, 31, with Ms Horner and dancer Oti Mabuse.

‘You could have been partying’



The King launched The Prince’s Trust in 1976, when he was 28.

Mrs Horner told the King: “To think, when you were the same age (as Ms Sosanya), you started The Prince’s Trust.

“Think about what you could have done. You could have been going out partying and instead you did that.”

She added: “Well done you.”

Asked later what she whispered in the monarch’s ear, she would only say: “We all need support and encouragement.”



