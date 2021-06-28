Former Special Police Officer, His Wife Shot Dead in J&K’s Pulwama

Militants in Jammu and Kashmir shot dead a former special officer (SPO) of the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police force along with his wife in Pulwama’s Hariparigram on Sunday, 27 June.

The Kashmir Zone Police said that militants had barged into the house of SPO Fayaz Ahmad and fired indiscriminately. Ahmad, his wife, and his daughter were critically wounded.

The SPO officer and his wife succumbed to the bullet injuries in a hospital, late on Sunday.

The area has been cordoned off, and a search process is underway, the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

"I strongly condemn brutal terrorist attack on SPO Fayaz Ahmad and his family at Awantipora. This is an act of cowardice and perpetrators of violence will be brought to justice very soon. My deepest condolences to the family of martyr and prayers for the recovery of injured," the office of the Lieutenant Governor of J&K tweeted.

