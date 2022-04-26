EDHEC Infrastructure

Press Release – April 26, 2022

Former Special Financial Advisor to OECD G20 Sherpa and OECD Coordinator for Infrastructure joins EDHECinfra to support fair value, transparency and ESG in infrastructure investment

André Laboul's first mission will be to engage with prudential and regulatory authorities around the world on the importance of adopting robust and transparent approaches to the reporting of the financial and non-financial performance of infrastructure investments.

André Laboul, former Special Financial Advisor to the OECD G20 Sherpa is joining EDHECinfra as a Senior Advisor to the CEO. Among other roles, Mr Laboul has been Head of the OECD Financial Affairs Division; Deputy to the G20 and G7 Finance Deputy; OECD Coordinator for Infrastructure; Secretary General of the International Organisation of Pension Supervisors; Senior Counsellor to the Directorate for Financial and Enterprise Affairs; and Chairman of the International Network on Financial Education.

Mr Laboul wrote the first major international studies on bank/insurance and on regulation of private pensions and was instrumental in the development of various major international policy projects and international instruments by the OECD, including on infrastructure, private pensions, financing of long-term investment by institutional investors, financial education, financial consumer protection, terrorism insurance and financial management of catastrophic risks. He is currently lecturer in various universities and holds senior advisory positions in various fora. On his new role with EDHECinfra, André Laboul said, "The role of infrastructure in institutional portfolios can only reach its full potential once the fair market values of such investments are really taken into account. It is essential to align prudential rules with robust and transparent approaches to measuring risk in illiquid and unlisted investments like infrastructure, including ESG-related infrastructure, in order to reach the full potential of the infrastructure asset class from both public policy and private investment standpoints."

EDHECinfra CEO, Frederic Blanc-Brude, said, "André brings an incredible wealth of knowledge and experience when it comes to the gradual integration of the infrastructure asset class into the policy and regulatory process. He has genuinely seen the asset be born at the G20 and has overseen a large part of this process. We are proud to have him join us as Senior Advisor to continue to carry an important message on the role of data and transparency for infrastructure investment."

About EDHEC Infrastructure Institute :

EDHECinfra® is a venture of EDHEC Business School and a provider of indices and analytics for the infrastructure investment universe. Because the majority of infrastructure assets are not publicly traded, there has traditionally been a vast knowledge gap when it comes to gauging the prices of these assets and their evolution. We are closing that gap with analytics and calculated indexes that already cover 25 countries representing an investable universe of 7,000 companies. We are based in Singapore and London. Visit edhec.infrastructure.institute.

EDHECinfra maintains the infraMetrics® platform: an online information system that gives access to key market indices including the infra300® and infra100® series. InfraMetrics also includes a wealth of valuation data and analytics, risk metrics, a fund strategy analysis tool providing robust performance quartiles for any segment, strategy or vintage, and peer group analyses allowing investors to compare themselves against comparable segments of the market.





