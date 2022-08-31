Mikhail Gorbachev: Boris Johnson pays tribute to ‘courage and integrity’ of former Soviet leader

James Kilner
·8 min read
Former head of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev - Clara Molden
Former head of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev - Clara Molden

World leaders and celebrities paid tribute to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev for changing "the course of history" by ending the Cold War following his death on Tuesday night at the age of 91.

Russian president Vladimir Putin expressed his "deep sympathies" over the death of the last Soviet leader, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov said soon after the news of his passing.

"In the morning he will send a telegram of condolences to his family and friends," Mr Peskov told Russian news agencies.

The two men were reported to mistrust each other.

Mr Putin blamed Gorbachev for the collapse of the Soviet Union. Gorbachev considered Mr Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February a betrayal.

Boris Johnson was among the many world leaders to make reference to the timing of the former Soviet leader's death, during the worst period of relations between Russia and the West since the end of the Cold War.

Mr Johnson said he was "saddened" by the news. "I always admired the courage and integrity he showed in bringing the Cold War to a peaceful conclusion," the Prime Minister said.

He added: "In a time of Putin’s aggression in Ukraine, his tireless commitment to opening up Soviet society remains an example to us all."

Joe Biden hailed Gorbachev's reforms as "the acts of a rare leader" who had "the imagination to see that a different future was possible and the courage to risk his entire career to achieve it."

Gorbachev, Mr Biden said, helped to forge a "safer world and greater freedom for millions of people".

Irish premier Micheal Martin said: "I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Mikhail Gorbachev, one of the most significant political figures of the late 20th century.

"At a time when the threat to the world of nuclear destruction was very real, he saw the urgent need for rapprochement with the West and for greater openness and reform - glasnost and perestroika - in the then Soviet Union.

"His leadership helped to end the arms race between the East and West, end the Cold War and bring down the Iron Curtain that had divided Europe since the Second World War."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Gorbachev was "one of the great figures" of the last century who will "forever be remembered".

The comments were echoed by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who said Gorbachev's legacy is "one we will not forget".

She said: "It opened the way for a free Europe. This legacy is one we will not forget. R.I.P Mikhail Gorbachev."

Former Cuban president Fidel Castro and Mikhail Gorbachev in Havana, April 2, 1989 - ROBERT SULLIVAN
Former Cuban president Fidel Castro and Mikhail Gorbachev in Havana, April 2, 1989 - ROBERT SULLIVAN

Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, said Gorbachev was "a one-of-a kind statesman who changed the course of history".

"He did more than any other individual to bring about the peaceful end of the Cold War," Mr Guterres said.

The Reagan Foundation and Institute said it "mourns the loss of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev".

"A man who once was a political adversary of Ronald Reagan’s who ended up becoming a friend.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Gorbachev family and the people of Russia."

Mikhail Gorbachev and Boris Johnson in 2009, London - Dave M. Benett
Mikhail Gorbachev and Boris Johnson in 2009, London - Dave M. Benett

Gorbachev's passing was mourned in California too. Arnold Schwarzenegger, the Austrian-American actor and former California governor, described Gorbachev as "one of my heroes".

"There's an old saying, 'Never meet your heroes'. I think that's some of the worst advice I've ever heard," he said.

"Mikhail Gorbachev was one of my heroes, and it was an honor and a joy to meet him. I was unbelievably lucky to call him a friend.

"All of us can learn from his fantastic life."

BBC presenter and author John Simpson, who interviewed Gorbachev, described the former Soviet president as "a decent, well-intentioned, principled man".

He said: "In private he was charming and surprisingly amusing. It wasn't his fault things went so wrong."

The death of Gorbachev, who was Soviet leader between 1985 and 1991, was reported by the Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

The news agency said that Gorbachev had died of a “serious and prolonged illness” at the Central Clinic Hospital.

Gorbachev was said to be gravely ill earlier this year with a kidney ailment.

The Russian loved by the West

Loved by the West and despised by hardliners within the Soviet Union’s Communist Party, Gorbachev is credited with helping to end the Cold War and presiding over the collapse of the Soviet Union.

In 1990, Gorbachev won the Nobel Peace Prize “for the leading role he played in the radical changes in East-West relations”.

Gorbachev April 17, 1986, in Berlin - AFP
Gorbachev April 17, 1986, in Berlin - AFP

The charming and modernising Gorbachev was voted in as Communist Party General Secretary in 1985, the de facto leader of the Soviet Union when its leadership had been in disarray since the death of Leonid Brezhnev in 1982.

He was the architect of freedoms for many people living in the Soviet Union but also relaxed the control of the authorities, and has been blamed for breaking the Communist system that Vladimir Lenin set up after the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution.

The Soviet Union that he tried to breathe new life into with his liberal reforms, Perestroika and Glasnost, creaked and broke in 1991. It splintered into several new or reborn countries, sparking a sharp economic decline that set off nationalism in across the region and allowed the oligarchs to grab.

Gorbachev was the target of a failed hardline coup and by the end of 1991 he had resigned in favour of the ascending Boris Yeltsin.

Mistrust of Putin

Gorbachev and Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president, were reported to mistrust each other. Gorbachev considered Mr Putin’s aggression toward former Soviet states, his invasion of Georgia in 2008 and his invasion of Ukraine in February as betrayals.

Mr Putin blamed Gorbachev for the collapse of the Soviet Union, which he has made rebuilding the focus of his presidency.
There has, so far, been no reaction to news of Gorbachev’s death from the Kremlin but pro-war and pro-Kremlin channels have rejoiced, calling him a “traitor”.

Vladimir Putin talks to Mikhail Gorbachev in 2004 - JOCHEN LUEBKE
Vladimir Putin talks to Mikhail Gorbachev in 2004 - JOCHEN LUEBKE

Gorbachev described his friendly relationship with Margaret Thatcher as a catalyst for the tearing down of the Iron Curtain.
“We gradually developed personal relations that became increasingly friendly,” he said following her death in 2013.

“In the end, we were able to achieve mutual understanding, and this contributed to a change in the atmosphere between our country and the West and to the end of the Cold War.”

Respect for Thatcher – but Reagan was a ‘caveman’

The former Soviet leader met the Prime Minister in 1984, when he led a Russian parliamentary delegation to Britain.
After that meeting, Mrs Thatcher said of Gorbachev: “We can do business together”.

Gorbachev conceded that the relationship was "not always smooth" but said they "stayed in touch, exchanging letters" over the years.

Gorbachev did not appear to have the same respect for Reagan. Declassified documents show that after the US-Soviet summit at Reykjavik in 1986,  Gorbachev complained of Reagan's “extreme primitivism, a caveman cast of mind and intellectual feebleness”. 

Mikhail Gorbachev meets former prime minister Margaret Thatcher - Bettmann
Mikhail Gorbachev meets former prime minister Margaret Thatcher - Bettmann

Mrs Thatcher was an important interloper between the two men - “an agent of influence in both directions” - as her former foreign policy adviser Sir Percy Cradock put it.

Gorbachev was known to enjoy holding vigorous debates with Mrs Thatcher and valued her attention to detail and ability to work long hours with little sleep, traits they shared.

Tom Tugendhat, the chair of the Commons foreign affairs select committee, wrote on Twitter. "Mikhail Gorbachev’s reported death... is a reminder of how far Russia has fallen. From a powerful, if tyrannical state to now the playpen of gangsters and war criminals."

Some online tributes offered a lighthearted salute to another memorable moment in Gorbachev's life: an advert for Pizza Hut.

The US restaurant chain opened in Moscow in 1990.

The 1998 advert features Gorbachev sitting in the restaurant while a family at another table debate Gorbachev's political legacy.

The family matriarch concludes that Gorbachev has given Russia "many things" - including Pizza Hut.

One Twitter user wrote: "This Mikhail Gorbachev Pizza Hut commercial is what historians will someday say marked the real end of the cold war and is a masterpiece."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Russia identifies 2nd suspect in death of nationalist Dugina

    Russia’s top security agency on Monday identified a second Ukrainian that it alleged was involved in the killing of the daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologue. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), the main KGB successor agency, said that Ukrainian national Bogdan Tsyganenko helped prepare the killing of Darya Dugina, the daughter of Alexander Dugin, who was described by some in the West as “Putin’s brain.” The FSB charged that Tsyganenko provided the main suspect, Natalya Vovk, with a fake ID and fake license plates, and helped her assemble an explosive device that was planted in Dugina’s car.

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Canadian Chase Brown has stellar opening to Illinois' 2022 NCAA opener

    Canadian Chase Brown showed why he was on the 2023 Senior Bowl watch list. The Illinois running back ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the Illini's season-opening 38-6 win over Wyoming on Saturday. The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of London, Ont., also became the 19th player in school history to rush for over 2,000 career yards and first since 2011 (excluding quarterbacks) to score three touchdowns in a game. "He's just really patient," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema sa

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Canada's Maddie Szeryk has career-best performance at CP Women's Open

    OTTAWA — Canada's Maddie Szeryk has proven to herself that she can compete on the LPGA Tour. Szeryk, from London, Ont., had her best-ever performance on the world's top women's golf circuit this past week, finishing in a tie for 26th at the CP Women's Open. She closed out the national championship with an even-par 71 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club on Sunday to finish at 9 under overall. "It's really special. I definitely got a little choked up on No. 18, just the crowd and everyone coming out and

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • End of an era: Dawson College basketball coach Joel Tyrrell retires after 49 years

    After nearly half a century spent mentoring players, basketball coach Joel Tyrrell announced his retirement from the athletic department at Dawson College. Tyrrell started as a social sciences student in 1973, and stayed at the CEGEP until his last day on Aug. 19. "I had the opportunity to work with some amazing coaches at this college, who inspired me to pursue the career," Tyrrell said on the school's court on Saturday. "I felt it was time to step aside and give somebody else the opportunity."

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • 'I've been able to dream big': 62-year-old Canadian becomes oldest woman to summit K2 in Pakistan

    An Oakville, Ont., woman became the oldest female to climb the second highest mountain in the world at the age of 62, after picking up Alpine climbing at 50. Liliya Ianovskaia, not only managed to successfully summit Mount Everest in Nepal, she went on to climb two more mountains above 8,000 metres just weeks after. Despite Mount Everest being the highest mountain on earth at 8,849 metres, K2 in Pakistan, the second highest peak, is known to be one of the most dangerous and difficult treks due t

  • CF Montréal heads to Chicago looking to extend three-game road winning streak

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's form on the road battle is a major reason why the Major League Soccer club is battling for top spot in the Eastern Conference. With identical 7-4-2 records both at home and away, Montreal has established itself a consistent performer regardless of where it plays. That kind of consistency will be crucial as Montreal (14-8-4) heads to Soldier Field to take on Chicago Fire (8-12-6) Saturday evening. Montreal heads to Chicago on a seven-game unbeaten run (5-0-2) and a three-