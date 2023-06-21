Former South Carolina star Aliyah Boston making All-Star push as a WNBA rookie

Former South Carolina women’s basketball star Aliyah Boston picked up the biggest honor of her young WNBA career Tuesday.

And she could trump it this weekend.

Boston, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 WNBA Draft, was named the league’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week for her efforts June 12-18 with the Indiana Fever.

That player of the week award, the first by a Fever rookie since 2002, followed Boston’s selection as WNBA Rookie of the Month three weeks earlier – and kept the center in strong position to earn one of the league’s 22 All-Star nods later this summer.

Fan voting for WNBA All-Stars runs through Wednesday at midnight. The league will announce its 10 All-Star starters this Sunday and its 12 All-Star reserves next Saturday.

Boston, the most decorated player in Gamecocks history and a 2022 national champion under coach Dawn Staley, was fourth among all WNBA players in the first round of fan voting released by the league June 13.

The only three players ahead of Boston (23,594) in fan votes last week were A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces (35,968), Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty (32,926) and Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury (28,387).

And that news came before Boston put together the best week of her pro career, averaging 22.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game across three games for the Fever, who went 2-1.

Boston shot 27 of 39 (69.2%) from the field and 13 of 14 (92.8%) on free throws in those games against the Mercury, Washington Mystics and Atlanta Dream. In a June 13 win over the Mystics, she also became the first player in WNBA history to record at least 20 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in a game while shooting 75% or better, per the Fever.

As of Tuesday, Boston was leading the entire WNBA in field goal percentage (66.4%) and all rookies in points (16.0), rebounds (7.7), blocks (1.6) and minutes (29.1) per game. The Fever, meanwhile, are 4-7 this season, which is ninth among the WNBA’s 12 teams.

That record hasn’t dissuaded fans from voting for Boston in droves following a four-year run with South Carolina in which her teams went 129-9, spent two seasons as the AP’s wire-to-wire No. 1 team, appeared in three Final Fours and beat UConn for the 2022 national championship.

Wilson, the star of South Carolina’s first national title team in 2017, was the league’s MVP in 2022 and won a championship with the Aces. She’s a lock for her fourth All-Star appearance and will likely be an All-Star captain for the third time in her career.

Behind Wilson and Boston, two more former Gamecocks ranked among the top 30 in fan votes as of June 13. Dream forward Allisha Gray was 19th with 8,838, and Los Angeles Sparks guard Zia Cooke was 30th with 4,584.

How WNBA All-Star voting works

The WNBA selects its All-Stars without conference affiliation and draws from three groups for selecting its 10 starters: fans (50% of the vote), current players (25%) and media (25%).

Those 10 starters, including the two captains, will be revealed Sunday. The league’s 12 All-Star reserves, which are voted on exclusively by head coaches, will be selected after the starters announcement and revealed next Saturday.

The two captains will then draft their rosters from the remaining pool of All-Starters and reserves in a July 8 selection special. The 2023 WNBA All-Star Game is set for July 15 in Las Vegas.

You can find more voting information at WNBA.com.

