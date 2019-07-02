Former South Carolina and NFL QB Anthony Wright wounded in shooting

Anthony Wright made his first NFL start for the Dallas Cowboys in 2000. His last NFL season came in 2007 with the New York Giants. (Photo via Allsport)

Former NFL QB Anthony Wright was shot Monday in Concord, North Carolina.

Per the Concord Police Department, Wright, 43, was found with multiple gunshot wounds before 1 p.m. and rushed into emergency surgery. As of Tuesday afternoon he was in stable condition.

“After speaking with witnesses on the scene it was determined that Mr. Wright got into a verbal altercation with his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend,” a police release said. “This altercation began when the ex showed up to drop off his daughter. An argument ensued and shots were fired.”

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of William Moses Hooker Jr. on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

CPD Media Release Regarding Middlecrest Dr. NW Shooting. JCT pic.twitter.com/dnQrWUPkR0 — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) July 1, 2019

Wright played in the NFL from 1999-2007

Wright was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent ahead of the 1999 season. He was cut by the Steelers and joined the Dallas Cowboys, where he appeared in four games and started two in 2000. He started three more games for the Cowboys in 2001 and then joined the Baltimore Ravens in 2002.

Wright started seven games for Baltimore in 2003 and then again in 2005 after he missed the 2004 season because of a shoulder injury. He then played in seven more games over the next two seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants.

He finished his NFL career 332-of-605 passing for 3,590 yards and 20 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

Wright played collegiately at South Carolina where he started for the Gamecocks in his final three seasons with the team. His best season came as a junior in 1997 when he played in nine games and was 139-of-252 passing for 1,685 yards and 18 touchdowns against five interceptions.

