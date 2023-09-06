Former soldier accused of terror offences escapes Wandsworth prison
A prisoner accused of terror offences has escaped from Wandsworth prison, the Metropolitan Police have said.
Daniel Abed Khalife, a 21-year-old serving member of the British Army who is awaiting trial for terror and Official Secrets Act offences.
03:48 PM BST
This is a breaking news story
Updates to follow.
