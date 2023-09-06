Former soldier accused of terror offences escapes Wandsworth prison

Daniel Abed Khalife

A prisoner accused of terror offences has escaped from Wandsworth prison, the Metropolitan Police have said.

Daniel Abed Khalife, a 21-year-old serving member of the British Army who is awaiting trial for terror and Official Secrets Act offences.

03:48 PM BST

This is a breaking news story

Updates to follow.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.