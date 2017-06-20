Former soccer coach charged with 14 more counts of abuse

LONDON (AP) -- A former English soccer coach has been charged with 14 more counts of child sexual abuse against four boys from the ages of 11-14.

Prosecutors say Barry Bennell will appear via videolink at a magistrates' court on June 28 in relation to the charges. The alleged offenses took place between 1983 and 1990.

Between November 2016 and May this year, Bennell was charged with a total of 41 counts of child sexual abuse against boys under the age of 16 between 1980 and 1990, following investigations by Cheshire Police in northwest England.