Former SNP minister attacks ‘irreconcilable contradictions’ in Scottish independence plans

Daniel Sanderson
Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s First Minister, wants a referendum poll a year from today - David Cheskin/Getty Images Europe
Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's First Minister, wants a referendum poll a year from today

One of Nicola Sturgeon’s former ministers has attacked “irreconcilable contradictions” in her new independence plan and claimed her failure to answer basic questions over currency will hand ammunition to unionists.

Alex Neil, a former SNP Health Secretary, branded the First Minister's 109-page paper on the economics of an independent Scotland a “missed opportunity” and claimed it failed to provide convincing answers on key issues such as currency and borders.

He called on Ms Sturgeon to set out a more “precise timescale” for when a Scottish state would adopt a new currency, and claimed her current position of using the British pound for an undefined period would leave Scotland vulnerable and without control of its own economy.

He added that use of the British pound would mean a breakaway Scotland would be unable to join the EU - a key tenet of the First Minister’s case for independence - which he said was a "clear contradiction" which “cannot stand”.

Ms Sturgeon this week repeatedly refused to offer even a vague timescale of how long Scotland would retain the British pound after Scottish independence, before moving to a new Scottish pound.

“We’ve got to be able to answer the questions in much more detail,” Mr Neil said. “You cannot get into a position where you have an independence referendum and there are clear contradictions between your different policies.

“In this case, there is a clear contradiction between the policy of remaining in sterling, while at the same time hoping to join the EU. It’s irreconcilable.

“You’ve got to give a more precise timescale for when you would expect a new currency to be set up and it has to be reasonably early on. The whole point of being independent is to make sure you have the economic levers to ensure you have a growing economy.”

Mr Neil, a former SNP MSP who stood down at last year's election, warned that a failure to provide basic answers to the public would mean the Yes side "repeating the mistakes" of the last independence referendum.

Ms Sturgeon has claimed that independence would offer more economic security than remaining in the UK, and on Monday, attempted to downplay the economic impact of mandatory checks on goods at the English border.

However, independent experts have criticised her plans, claiming they would mean harsher spending cuts or tax rises than if the country remained in the UK and would be rejected by the financial markets, creating a financial crisis.

Ms Sturgeon accepted on Monday that Scotland could not join the EU without its own currency, but suggested that the application process could start while Scotland was still using the British pound.

Under EU rules member states must agree to abide by certain economic rules, but under Ms Sturgeon’s proposals, the country would cede control of monetary policy to the Bank of England for an unknown period after independence.

She has insisted that she wants to hold an independence referendum exactly a year from today (Wednesday), with the Supreme Court set to deliver a ruling within months on whether this would be constitutional without UK Government consent.

However, Mr Neil claimed that policies on borders and currency needed to be overhauled again in advance of any campaign.

The Yes campaign's positions on the economy were seen as major weak points in the case for independence ahead of the 2014 referendum, when 55 per cent of Scots voted to stay in the UK.

“The big issues we really need to tighten up on are borders and currency, because we cannot repeat the mistakes of 2014 of not having persuasive answers to these very big issues,” Mr Neil, who backed Brexit and believes an independent Scotland should join EFTA rather than the EU, said.

“And it’s the economic case which will, at the end of the day, decide whether we win or lose a referendum when it comes. We’ve got to have much more ambitious, exciting and realistic plans of how we’ll run the Scottish economy.

“Even the most enthusiastic EU advocate would say it would be at least five years, and possibly as many as ten, before we could join the EU.

“I don’t think we should build a case around EU membership because it’s so far ahead, if it ever happens, and clouded with so many obvious questions we can’t answer at the moment.”

The Scottish Tories on Tuesday demanded that Ms Sturgeon reveal the economic costs of a hard border with England, after her independence paper offered no projections.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government declined to respond to Mr Neil's criticisms of its new independence case.

Ms Sturgeon claimed that Scotland was trapped in a "travesty of a partnership" with the rest of the UK and a "political system which is dragging us down the wrong path".

She added: "A year [from] today, I want people in Scotland to be able to go to the polls and choose that better future. And I am certain that when they are given that choice - they will vote to become independent."

