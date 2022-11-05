Former 'SNL' Star Melissa Villaseñor Sets the Record Straight About Why She Really Left

Hannah Jeon
·3 min read
why melissa villasenor left 'snl'
Melissa Villaseñor Reveals Why She Left 'SNL'USA Network - Getty Images


"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

Nearly two months after leaving the cast of Saturday Night Live, Melissa Villaseñor is revealing new details about her six-season stint on the long-running NBC sketch comedy show — and finally opening up about the real reason behind her exit.

Known on SNL for her uncanny impressions of celebrities like Dolly Parton, Gwen Stefani and more, the 35-year-old comedian and actress announced her departure in September. Shortly after, she joined The Daily Beast’s Last Laugh podcast for the October 25 episode, in which she revealed that leaving the show was a personal decision for her mental health.

“I gave myself a lot of time in the summer to think on it and kind of play out in my head if I go back," Melissa said on the podcast. "At the end of the day it was about my mental health. Last season, I had a couple of panic attacks ... I was struggling. I always felt like I was on the edge of a cliff every week. And I was like, I don’t want to be doing that to myself anymore."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Melissa Villaseñor (@melissavcomedy)

She went on to clarify that the decision to leave SNL was entirely her own — and explained that she felt her introverted nature was no longer meshing with the high-pressure demand of being one of television's biggest shows.

"It's not like the show was mean toward me or anyone. It was just how I handle things," she told the outlet. "I think I’m an introvert. When I’m in a big group of a lot of amazing people, and everyone’s speaking over everyone else, I think I tend to get small. I get nervous, like, 'Where do I fit? What am I supposed to do?'"

Ultimately, Melissa admitted that these feelings of self-doubt was "what caused" her departure from SNL. "I was like, 'I think I’m OK. I feel like there’s nothing else that I feel like, oh, I need to be sharing this, I want to do this on the show. I think I’m ready,'" she said. "There was just something telling me, 'I think I could part ways.'"

Needless to say, her announcement that she won't return to the show was met with devastated reactions from SNL viewers. She was one of eight total SNL cast members to depart ahead of its 48th season, in one of the biggest overhauls in the show's history. The seven other SNL stars who exited include Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Kyle Mooney, Alex Moffat, Aristotle Athiras and Chris Redd.

Looking back, Melissa admitted that the decision to leave the show after six seasons “was super hard," expressing her gratitude to SNL creator Lorne Michaels in particular.

"I love Lorne and I am so grateful for all of them for having me," she told The Daily Beast. "This is all I wanted as a kid, so I’m going to carry that forever in my heart, that I got to experience that in my life.”

melissa villaseñor on 'saturday night live'
NBC - Getty Images

Still, the comedian admitted that it's a "little tough" to watch the show in its current new season, which includes newcomers Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker— though it isn't enough to feel like she needs to go back, she said.

"But I do love watching my friends on there," Melissa said on the podcast. "And then just seeing the new folks shine and do well, that’s nice to see."

You Might Also Like

Latest Stories

  • Lindsay Lohan (finally) releases a cover of 'Jingle Bell Rock' 18 years after Mean Girls

    For Netflix's Falling for Christmas, Lohan recorded a new version of the song she re-popularized with Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, and Rachel McAdams in Mean Girls.

  • Can You Be Paid To Be A Caregiver For A Family Member? How Personal Services Contracts Work

    As emotionally grueling as the strain can be for someone providing care to a family member, it is often matched by equally burdensome financial stress. For America's 48 million unpaid family...

  • Liam Gallagher reacts to Robbie Williams’s claim Oasis were ‘gigantic bullies’

    Gallagher denied the allegations in response to a Twitter user’s question about Williams’ recent interview

  • Parents charged over dog attack that killed three-month-old daughter Kyra King

    A couple have been charged over a dog attack that killed their three-month-old daughter. Kyra King was attacked at Ostler's Plantation in Lincolnshire at around 11pm on 6 March and pronounced dead at the scene after suffering head and neck injuries. The pair will appear for an initial hearing at Boston Magistrates' Court on 9 November.

  • Aaron Carter, LØVË Artist and Former Child Star, Dead at 34

    The former child pop star known for his breakout album "Aaron's Party" was found dead Saturday morning at his home in Lancaster, Calif.

  • Typhoon Haiyan killed 6,300 and left 11 million homeless in the Philippines

    Typhoon Haiyan, known in the Philippines as Super Typhoon Yolanda, was one of the most powerful tropical cyclones ever recorded.

  • Einarson dumps Kazakhstan, Hong Kong at Pan Continental Curling Championships

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson rolled to a 12-1 rout of Kazakhstan's Angelina Ebauyer on Tuesday at the Pan Continental Curling Championships. Then later in the evening she rocked the Hong Kong team skipped by Ling-Yue Hung 8-1. In the early game, Einarson scored two in the first end and stole three points in the second en route to the six-end victory at the WinSport Event Centre. In other morning round-robin games, South Korea’s Seungyoun Ha defeated Australia's Jennifer Westhagen 13-1, Japa

  • Dickenson to return as Riders head coach despite disastrous 2022 season

    REGINA — Craig Dickenson will return to helm the Saskatchewan Roughriders for a fifth straight season, but several members of his coaching staff are paying the price after the team spiralled out of the playoffs following a season-ending seven-game losing streak. The Roughriders fired offensive coordinator Jason Maas on Tuesday and said run game coordinator and offensive line coach Stephen Sorrells and receivers coach Travis Moore will not have their contracts renewed. Saskatchewan finished fourt

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • CBC asked other sports organizations if they have funds like Hockey Canada's. Here's what they said

    As Hockey Canada faces widespread criticism over three funds it used to settle several sexual abuse complaints out of court, governance experts say it's actually a "good business" decision for an organization to protect itself against non-insurable claims — though most can't afford to do so. In one case, Hockey Canada used these funds to settle a multimillion-dollar lawsuit after a complainant alleged she was the victim of a group sexual assault involving World Junior players in 2018. CBC News i

  • Canada finalizes training camp roster for FIBA World Cup qualifiers in Edmonton

    TORONTO — Canada's men's national basketball team roster will consist of less NBA talent and more pro experience from elsewhere heading into the fifth World Cup qualifying window. The Canadians will face Venezuela Nov. 10 and then take on Panama Nov. 13. Both games will be held at the Edmonton EXPO Centre with the team looking to qualify for the 2023 FIBA World Cup on home court. Training camp is set to go from Nov. 7-9 in the Alberta capital. Canada, which is currently ranked 15th in FIBA, is t

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam suffers groin strain vs. Mavericks

    With Fred VanVleet already on the shelf, the Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a groin strain on Friday.

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Firing Sheldon Keefe won't get to heart of Leafs' problem

    In light of the Maple Leafs' recent struggles, there have been calls for head coach Sheldon Keefe or general manager Kyle Dubas to be fired but if the roster and player's performances are the problem, then changing bench bosses won't solve the issue in Toronto.

  • 'I always considered myself a Canuck:' Bieksa officially retires in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — When Kevin Bieksa stepped on the ice at Rogers Arena for the Vancouver Canucks' morning skate on Thursday, he felt like he was home. It's been more than four years since the defenceman suited up for an NHL game — and more than seven since he played for the Canucks — but memories of his time with the team quickly rushed back. "I don't know if you guys saw morning skate, but I dominated out there," he joked with reporters. "But that ice felt good again." The 41-year-old Bieksa was back

  • Schoen, Harris and Leonard named CFL's top performers for month of October

    TORONTO — Receiver Dalton Schoen, quarterback Trevor Harris and defensive back Richard Leonard were named the CFL's top performers for the month of October on Wednesday. Schoen had 13 catches for 328 yards and five touchdowns in three games with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The rookie finished the season leading the CFL in receiving yards (1,441), yards per catch (20.6) and receiving TDs (16). Harris completed 74-of-98 passes (75.5 per cent) for 992 yards and four touchdowns in three games with th

  • Stevens, Mills, Adeyemi-Berglund honoured as Stampeders sweep CFL weekly awards

    TORONTO — Quarterback Tommy Stevens, running back Dedrick Mills and defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund of the Calgary Stampeders swept the CFL's top performers honours Tuesday. Stevens ran for 163 yards and a touchdown on four carries in Calgary's 36-10 home win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the regular-season finale for both teams. He also completed four-of-five passes for 32 yards and touchdown. Mills rushed for 125 yards and a TD on 14 carries against Saskatchewan. Mills finished

  • Former Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo hired as White Sox bench coach

    Charlie Montoyo has found his next job in MLB, landing the bench coach role with the White Sox.