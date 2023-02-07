Former SHA employee's 15k theft was a betrayal of trust: advocate

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says one of its employees was caught stealing from long-term care residents’ trust accounts.

The employee, Guelda Wood of Rapid View, Sask., who was based in Meadow Lake, stole $15,636 from 11 long-term care residents and the care home itself over the course of two and a half years, between 2016 and 2018.

Wood has since been fired, arrested by the RCMP, and was charged with multiple counts of fraud and forgery before pleading guilty and paying court-ordered restitution to the SHA.

Shan Landry, a community advocate for older adults in Saskatchewan, said the impact of the theft goes beyond money and was a betrayal of trust for the people affected.

“Often, as we grow older or we experience some changes in our own ability to control our lives, we become dependent on others,” Landry said. “One of the hardest things for us is to come to terms with that dependency, and to trust the others that we count on to provide us with care and support. And when people move into long-term care facilities, that is compounded.

“When you’re dependent, and your world has shrunk, and you have less control and fewer choices, then trust is a big issue. You have to be able to trust those around you who make your life happen.

“And when that gets challenged, that can be a real crisis for people.”

Landry emphasized that these types of situations are rare, but must be taken seriously.

“There are many, many (SHA) employees who are giving fabulous care, and who are absolutely trustworthy, and who enjoy the work that they do with older adults or those who have some disabilities and need care,” Landry said. “But in those rare circumstances when this happens, it may be a number of different levels of trust that are broken.

“You might feel betrayed not only by the person who took from you — who took advantage of you — but the people who employed that person. Because you have an unwritten contract with them that you are trusting them … to have good methods of ensuring that their employees are trustworthy people.” The SHA said the former employee’s theft was first reported through an internal whistleblower report.

Story continues

The former Prairie North Regional Health Authority reviewed the records and confirmed that the money had been stolen.

The SHA said it has now “increased internal controls surrounding purchases made on behalf of residents,” according to a public report, and considers the matter concluded.

This is the third time the SHA has reported a loss of public money since 2020.

In the second quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal year, the SHA reported that an employee had amended their time cards such that they were overpaid for time not worked. This cost the SHA $169,986; the employee was fired.

In the second quarter of 2020, the SHA reported that an employee had “misappropriated public money and misused public property” to the tune of $89,796 in 2017. That employee was fired and reported to the RCMP, and was ultimately found guilty of defrauding the SHA.

Julia Peterson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The StarPhoenix