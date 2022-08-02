Former Sephora employee confesses what shoppers should avoid doing at stores: 'Thank you for telling us'

In The Know by Yahoo

A former Sephora employee revealed all the secrets she learned while working there.

There are a few things TikToker Sarah Palmyra will never do at Sephora again. While she says she “absolutely loved” her time at the store and had an “amazing experience,” not everything was perfect. Here’s what you should avoid the next time you head to the beauty store.

“Here’s some things I will no longer do after having worked at Sephora,” she explained. “I will no longer use the makeup remover or the makeup removing cotton rounds on my face.”

Palmyra said she was responsible for changing the makeup remover and cotton rounds at the store. The responsibility wasn’t high on the priority list, so the staff never bothered to clean up the containers.

“I don’t know what it is about the fluorescent lighting in Sephora,” she said. “I will no longer buy a foundation as soon as I’ve been color-matched in-store without going outside first.”

The lighting throws off any color-matching done in-store, so be sure to check if it’s the correct shade in natural light. Palmyra also added that the sample-sized minis are just not worth the price.

“OMG thank you for telling us about the cotton rounds,” a user wrote.

“I’m always incorrectly shade matched,” a person commented.

“Since I no longer work at Sephora, I will no longer step foot in there,” someone said.

“Thank for the lighting one! I always say the lighting is terrible in there and come out with a terrible foundation,” another added.

“The only thing I can say about the minis- is they ARE good value if you take forever to finish products / have a ton of stuff you’re working through,” a TikToker replied.

