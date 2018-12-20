Former Senators assistant GM Randy Lee pleads guilty to harassment charge

Former Senators assistant general manager Randy Lee pleaded guilty Thursday to a second-degree harassment charge following an incident with a 19-year-old male hotel shuttle driver in Buffalo earlier this year, according to the Buffalo News.

Harassment 2nd is a non-criminal violation. Lee was assessed a mandatory $120 surcharge. Judge did not issue a fine. Lee could have been fined up to $250. — Aaron Besecker (@AaronBesecker) December 20, 2018

Lee and his attorney Justin Ginter declined comment outside the courthouse. — Aaron Besecker (@AaronBesecker) December 20, 2018

Lee, who resigned from the Senators in August, entered the plea in Buffalo City Court before his nonjury trial was set to begin. As a result, he was sentenced to time already served (one night in jail) and he was fined a $120 surcharge.

The 57-year-old was charged with inappropriately touching and making lewd comments toward a 19-year-old driver while in Buffalo at the NHL’s pre-draft scouting combine in May.

The Senators suspended Lee from the team in June and he later announced his resignation after serving 23 years with Ottawa.

