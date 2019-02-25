Former Seahawks QB Jim Zorn named coach, GM of Seattle's XFL franchise

Jim Zorn will return to the gridiron in Seattle. But, this time it will be at the helm of the city's new XFL team.

The former Seahawks quarterback was named head coach and general manager of Seattle's newest sports franchise Monday.

"I watched Jim Zorn play for the Seahawks, an expansion franchise, and I was totally captivated with his style of play," XFL commissioner Oliver Luck said in a press release. "He was innovative. He was creative. He did all those things as a player that we want to do as a league."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Story continues

Zorn spent nine years under center with the Seahawks as the first quarterback in franchise history. He earned team MVP honors in 1976 and is a member of the Seahawks' "Ring of Honor." He also spent seven years on the team's coaching staff as an offensive assistant (1997) and again as quarterbacks coach (2001-07).

Zorn will enter the XFL with head coaching experience from a stint with the Redskins in 2008-09. He went 8-8 and 4-12 before being fired in January 2010. He was then hired as the Ravens’ quarterbacks coach and eventually moved to the Chiefs for two seasons in the same role.

pic.twitter.com/ayc1qp33k5

However, Zorn has been away from the field since leaving that position in Kansas City in 2012.

MORE: XFL reveals 8 cities, stadiums chosen for inaugural season | Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops takes over XFL franchise

He will join Bob Stoops (Dallas) and Pep Hamilton (Washington) as XFL head coaches.



