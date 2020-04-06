Former Scotiabank chair and advocate for women Thomas O'Neill dies

TORONTO — Bank of Nova Scotia says former chairman Thomas O'Neill has died.

Scotiabank did not share a cause of death for O'Neill, who joined its board in 2008 and was chairman between 2014 and 2019.

O'Neill was long considered an advocate for women's representation on corporate boards and during his tenure, Scotiabank increased its representation of women directors to 40 per cent.

He spent much of his time with the bank helping it strategically reposition its business by making investments in technology and leadership development.

O'Neill was also chief executive and chair of PricewaterhouseCoopers Consulting, chair of BCE Inc., and a director of Loblaw Companies Limited, Nexen Inc., and Adecco, S.A.

Scotiabank President Brian Porter says O'Neill was a father figure to many at the bank and will be sorely missed.

