Former School Employee Accused of Sexual Assault Re-Arrested After Allegedly Messaging 13-Year-Old Girl

Alyson Cranick now faces two counts of violation of conditions of release

Connecticut State Police Alyson Cranick

A former Connecticut school worker charged with sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy was re-arrested after authorities allege she violated her bail conditions by messaging a girl, 13, on Snapchat.

Alyson Cranick, 42, was previously arrested on back-to-back days on Nov. 14 and 15 in separate jurisdictions and was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault and three counts of risk of injury to a minor in Tolland County and the same charges with one fewer count of risk of injury to a minor in New London County, Connecticut State Police say.

According to PEOPLE’s previous reporting, an arrest warrant alleges that Cranick repeatedly sexually assaulted the 11-year-old in July and August of 2022.

Police accuse Cranick of having sexual intercourse with the boy in multiple locations, the warrant says, and that hundreds of messages between the two were allegedly “often flirtatious and sexual in nature.” Cranick also allegedly sent the boy a picture of a bracelet she had made for him with the acronym “BFFLWB,” which meant, “best friends for life with benefits,” according to the warrant.

Related: School Employee Accused of Sexually Assaulting Boy, 11, Giving Bracelet Saying 'Best Friends for Life with Benefits'

Cranick posted bail after both arrests and was subjected to intensive supervision, state police say, which included no unsupervised contact with a minor.

On Nov. 27, state police received a report that alleged Cranick had messaged a 13-year-old girl on Snapchat on Nov. 24.

State police say Cranick subsequently agreed to an interview, during which she allegedly told a trooper that her relative had been out shopping with the girl and the relative had used the girl’s phone to message Cranick via Snapchat. Cranick also told the trooper that her relative was visible in the message sent from the girl’s account, and that she responded with an emoji, believing her relative had sent the message, state police claim.

Story continues

Upon further investigation, however, state police allege the girl had previously unfriended Cranick on Snapchat on Nov. 16, the day after her second arrest, but later felt bad and added her again. Police say the girl’s parents saw her phone and allegedly noticed that she had a “streak” going with Cranick, meaning they had messaged each other on consecutive days.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Cranick was arrested again Nov. 28, charged with violation of conditions of release in both Tolland and New London counties, police say. She is being held on a combined $1.5 million bond.

An attorney for Cranick was not immediately available for contact. It is not clear if Cranick has entered a plea, though her next court date is scheduled for Dec. 15 in Tolland County, court records indicate.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.