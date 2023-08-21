Former school caretaker jailed for life over sexual abuse of children

(Metropolitan Police)

A former school caretaker who targeted seven children in a 20-year campaign of sexual abuse has been jailed for life and warned he may never be set free again.

John Lyon, 50, sat hunched over on a videolink to the Old Bailey on Friday as he was sentenced for the rape and abuse of a girl which started when she was just 11-years-old.

It was the third time Lyon had been hauled before a court to be sentenced, and comes 10 years after he was first sent to prison.

Imposing a life sentence with a 15-year minimum term, Judge Brian Cummings KC said Lyon’s offending “amounts to a campaign on your behalf of extremely serious child sexual offending, committed over a period of nearly 20 years.

“It involves seven young children”, he said, adding: “The question of whether you may be released is a question to be decided by the parole board, and there’s absolutely no guarantee you will ever be released from prison.”

Lyon previously worked as a caretaker for twelve years at St Andrew’s Church of England Primary School in Churchbury Lane, Enfield.

The Old Bailey heard Lyon was first jailed in 2013 over the sexual abuse of children aged six and seven, where he “used his position as a caretaker” to commit offences.

He was handed a 12-year prison sentence, and in 2021 he was back before the courts for the sexual abuse of four more children, including one aged just four-years-old.

He was then sentenced to an 11-year prison term, and his seventh victim then came forward to police to reveal abuse she suffered in the early 2000s.

Prosecutor Tim Starkey said the girl was 11-years-old when the abuse started, and by the time she was 13 Lyon had started raping her.

“She said she lost count of the number of times she was raped”, he said.

Lyon first groped the girl during the pretext of a game of hide and seek, and she recalled to police how he had once taken her to a cabin in a forest for sex.

“She described being scared and said the defendant knew she was scared”, said Mr Starkey.

She described the cabin as “horrible, muddy, damp, and dirty”.

The victim sat in court for the sentencing hearing, and said in an impact statement: “He groomed me to be able to exploit me for his own selfish, repulsive urges.”

She said she “grew up in survival mode” and branded Lyon a “demon” who she had been unable to face for years.

“I feel genuinely guilty at not being strong enough in the early years to be able to speak up and stand up and have you arrested”, she said.

The court heard a report in 2021 found Lyon – after more than seven years in prison – continued to pose a risk of sexual offending.

“He can’t acknowledge any sexual attraction to female children and blamed substance misuse”, it said.

The judge concluded: “I can’t accept you have shown any remorse.

“Remorse means being sorry, which is different from being sorry you are in prison.”

Lyon pleaded guilty to four counts of rape and seven counts of indecent assault.

Detective Constable Andri Andreou of the North Area Command Unit who led the investigation said: “There is no doubt John Lyon is a dangerous sexual predator who will always pose a significant risk to children. The safest option for all is that he spends years of his life in prison.

“The trauma he has caused this victim is so significant that some 20 years on she is still dealing with the aftermath of his actions and the damage he has caused.

“I do not propose Lyon’s sentencing will take away that trauma, but I hope it goes someway to helping her, knowing she was listened to, believed and that she has had some justice.

“I can only thank her for her strength and bravery. I know sharing the details of her trauma were particularly difficult for her and I am grateful she felt able to be so open with me and trusted me with this crucial part of her healing journey.”